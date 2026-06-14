FIFA WC: When and where to watch Cote d'Ivoire vs Ecuador, know all details

Philadelphia (US), June 14 (IANS) Cote d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast) and Ecuador will face off for the first time ever in this Group E showdown of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Monday.

Ecuador are set to appear at their fifth FIFA World Cup and their second in a row, having featured at Qatar 2022 (2002, 2006, 2014, 2022 and 2026). They were exceptional in South American qualifying, finishing second behind Argentina in the standings.

Ecuador first graced the global showpiece in 2002. They have progressed beyond the group stage only once. At Germany 2006, they reached the Round of 16, where they kept England on the ropes for the full 90 minutes.

Cote d'Ivoire, meanwhile, are returning to World Cup action following a 12-year absence, and Les Elephants are set for a fourth campaign (2006, 2010, 2014, 2026) at the global showpiece after banking a direct ticket to the global spectacle by edging out Gabon in their qualification group. The Africans last graced the World Cup stage in 2014, when they headed home from South America feeling deeply frustrated.

How to watch Ivory Coast vs Ecuador live in India

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 football matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. Subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Friday, June 15, 4:30 AM (IST).

Venue: Philadelphia Stadium in Philadelphia

Referee: Francois Letexier

Squads

Ivory Coast-

Goalkeepers: Yahia Fofana, Mohamed Koné, Alban Lafont

Defenders: Emmanuel Agbadou, Christopher Operi, Ousmane Diomande, Guela Doue, Ghislain Konan, Odilon Kossounou, Wilfried Singo, Evan Ndicka

Midfielders: Seko Fofana, Parfait Guiagon, Christ Inao Oulai, Franck Kessie, Ibrahim Sangare, Jean Michael Seri

Forwards: Simon Adingra, Ange-Yoan Bonny, Amad Diallo, Oumar Diakite, Yan Diomande, Evann Guessand, Nicolas Pepe, Bazoumana Touré, Elye Wahi

Ecuador-

Goalkeepers: Hernan Galindez, Gonzalo Valle, Moises Ramirez

Defenders: Piero Hincapie, Willian Pacho, Pervis Estupinan, Angelo Preciado, Joel Ordonez, Felix Torres, Jackson Porozo, Yaimar Medina

Midfielders: Moises Caicedo, Alan Franco, Gonzalo Plata, Kendry Paez, Pedro Vite, Jordy Alcivar, Denil Castillo, John Yeboah, Nilson Angulo, Alan Minda

Forwards: Enner Valencia, Kevin Rodriguez, Jordy Caicedo, Anthony Valencia, Jeremy Arevalo

--IANS

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