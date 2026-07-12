FIFA WC: Senegal sacks head coach Pape Thiaw after round of 32 exit

Dakar, July 12 (IANS) The Senegal Football Federation (FSF) has begun the process of terminating head coach Pape Thiaw and his entire technical staff following the Teranga Lions’ dramatic exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the Round of 32.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the FSF Executive Committee on Saturday, with the federation citing the team’s results at the tournament and its future prospects as key factors behind the move.

Thiaw had been in charge of the national team since December 2024 but endured a difficult World Cup campaign. Senegal lost their opening two Group I matches against France and Norway, leaving their hopes of reaching the knockout stage hanging by a thread.

However, a commanding 5-0 victory over Iran in their final group game proved enough for Senegal to advance as the lowest-ranked side among the best third-placed teams.

Their campaign came to a heartbreaking end against Belgium in the Round of 32 in Seattle. Senegal appeared to be heading for a place in the next round after taking a 2-0 lead and holding the advantage until the closing stages of regulation time.

Belgium, however, produced a dramatic late comeback, scoring twice in the final five minutes to force the contest into extra time. Senegal’s resistance was eventually broken when Youri Tielemans converted a late penalty to seal a 3-2 victory for Belgium and bring the African side’s campaign to an end.

“The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) informs the public that following the meeting of the Executive Committee held this Saturday, July 11, 2026, it was decided to initiate a procedure to terminate the functions of the national coach, Mr Pape Thiaw, as well as his entire technical staff,” the federation said in a statement released on Sunday.

The FSF added that the decision followed a detailed assessment of the team’s performance and future direction.

“This decision comes after the elimination of the Senegal national team in the Round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. After a thorough evaluation of the sporting results and prospects of the national team, the Executive Committee deemed it necessary to initiate this procedure in the best interests of Senegalese football,” it added.

--IANS

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