FIFA WC: Ecuador file complaint with organisers over Mexico fans' hotel noise

Mexico City, July 1 (IANS) Ecuador Football Federation (FEF) has reached out to the governing body, FIFA, to voice its concerns over the treatment they received from Mexcian fans ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 game against Mexico on Wednesday.

As the players were trying to rest ahead of the knockout match, many Mexican fans gathered around Ecuador's team hotel and started playing loud music, chanting Mexican team slogans, and even launching fireworks from the top of the building.

This didn't go well with the FEF, who lodged an official complaint with the organisers, urging the competent authorities to pay closer attention to such events

"Regarding certain off-field actions that took place in the lead-up to the Round of 32 match, the Ecuadorian Football Federation informs that it has sent a formal complaint to the organisation, as this behaviour is far removed from the principles of fair play, equity, and unity that a World Cup should represent," the federation said in an official statement.

The FEF called on authorities to monitor such incidents closely and to take necessary measures to ensure the safety of Ecuador’s players, coaching staff, and supporters.

"The FEF makes a respectful call to the competent authorities to pay closer attention to these events and to adopt the necessary measures to safeguard the integrity of our players, coaching staff, and fans. We trust that these unsporting acts will not tarnish the football celebration that unites two brotherly nations, and that respect, healthy competition, and the fair play that give meaning to a World Cup will prevail at all times. Ecuador will always respond to these unsporting actions on the pitch," the statement concluded.

Speaking of the match, blistering first-half goals from Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez steered Mexico to the Round of 16, while Ecuador failed to convert any chances into goals and crashed out of the World Cup.

Mexico will take on the winner of the Round of 32 clash between England and Congo DR at the same venue, Mexico City Stadium, on July 6.

--IANS

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