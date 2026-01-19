Ferreira's T20 WC participation in doubt due to shoulder injury in SA20

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) South Africa all-rounder Donovan Ferreira is in doubt over playing the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, which starts in India and Sri Lanka next month, after suffering a shoulder injury during the SA20.

Ferreira injured his left shoulder while fielding for Joburg Super Kings against Pretoria Capitals in a crucial clash in the six-team competition. He dived to prevent a boundary on the final ball of the innings but landed awkwardly and later retired hurt after facing one delivery.

Standing in as captain of Joburg Kings in place of the injured Faf du Plessis, Ferreira told the post-match broadcast that he was ‘not feeling good’ and would undergo a scan. A report in ESPNcricinfo on Monday said he had sustained a fracture in the injured shoulder.

The report further said the setback rules Ferreira out of the remainder of the SA20, with Joburg Super Kings still in contention for the playoffs. They must now beat Paarl Royals on Monday to secure their qualification.

Ferreira’s absence could also affect South Africa’s T20 World Cup squad, where he was selected as a finisher and backup wicketkeeper, in addition to being a part-time bowler. Alternatives to replace Ferreira include wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton, who has scored two centuries in the SA20, Matthew Breetzke, and Tristan Stubbs, though the latter is out of form.

South Africa face further fitness concerns ahead of the T20 World Cup, with Tony de Zorzi recovering from a December hamstring injury and expected to feature in the T20I series against the West Indies starting later this month. The selectors have also faced criticism for omitting Ottneil Baartman, the leading wicket-taker in the SA20, from a squad already containing six seamers.

South Africa have been drawn in Group D of the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup alongside Afghanistan, Canada, New Zealand and the United Arab Emirates. They will begin their campaign on February 9 against Canada at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

--IANS

nr/vi