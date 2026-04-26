April 27, 2026 12:43 AM हिंदी

WHCD shooting: FBI probes suspect trail and writings

WHCD shooting: FBI probes suspect trail and writings

Washington, April 26 (IANS) Federal investigators are expanding their probe into the suspect behind the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting, focusing on his cross-country travel, online activity, and possible writings as they work to establish motive, reports said on Sunday.

Authorities have identified the suspect as 31-year-old Cole Thomas Allen of Torrance, California, who is believed to have travelled by train from the West Coast to Washington before carrying out the attack.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said investigators had traced the suspect’s movements. “It appears he travelled from Los Angeles through Chicago to Washington, D.C., and it appears that he travelled by train during both legs of that trip,” he said in multiple TV interviews on Sunday.

Officials said Allen checked into the Washington Hilton shortly before the annual dinner, where President Donald Trump and senior officials were attending.

Investigators are now examining the suspect’s digital footprint and communications.

“They were looking at the shooter’s electronic devices and talking to people who know him,” Blanche said, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“Based upon that work, it does appear that he did in fact set out to target folks that work in the administration, likely including the President,” he added.

Law enforcement sources told Fox News that the suspect had indicated plans to “shoot Trump administration officials” after his arrest.

Authorities are also reviewing what officials described as an alleged manifesto and other writings linked to the suspect.

According to details shared by the White House and reported by Fox News, the document referenced targeting administration officials and included political rhetoric.

Family members had reportedly alerted police before the incident about concerning communications from Allen, including statements about plans to act.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has secured the suspect’s residence in Torrance, California, and is preparing to execute search warrants as part of the inquiry.

Officials said Allen had legally purchased firearms and trained with them prior to the attack.

He is currently in custody and expected to face multiple federal charges, including assault on a federal officer and firearm-related offences, with additional charges likely.

Blanche said investigators believe the suspect acted alone but cautioned that the inquiry remains at an early stage.

“We don’t believe anybody else was involved, but we have a lot of work to do,” he said.

The multi-agency investigation involves the FBI, Secret Service and local law enforcement, with officials prioritising a clearer understanding of intent.

Such investigations typically include analysis of travel records, digital communications and personal networks to determine whether an attack was ideologically driven or influenced by other factors.

Saturday’s shooting has renewed concerns about domestic security and political violence in the United States, particularly in cases where suspects appear to act independently without prior detection.

Authorities said more details are expected as evidence is processed and formal charges are filed in the coming days.

--IANS

int/lkj/uk

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