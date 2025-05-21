May 21, 2025 5:22 PM हिंदी

Fatima Sana Shaikh & Pavail Gulatie to share the screen space for the first time in "Teen Kawwe"

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Actors Pavail Gulatie and Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen sharing screen space in the forthcoming web series, "Teen Kawwe".

Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur under the banner of UTV Motion Pictures, the project will also feature Sidhant Gupta in a significant role.

The show marks the first on-screen pairing of the trio.

Touted to be a laughter ride, "Teen Kawwe" is likely to be a slice-of-life drama with a perfect mixture of humour, emotions, and realism.

Not much has been revealed about the show, except for the primary cast.

While the web series is presently in the pre-production stage, the movie buffs are awaiting an official announcement for "Teen Kawwe".

Up next, Fatima will be seen in Anurag Basu’s much-awaited anthology "Metro… In Dino." Billed as a romantic drama, the movie will boast an ensemble cast with Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Ali Fazal in crucial roles, along with others.

"Metro… In Dino" is slated to reach the cinema halls on July 4 this year.

Revealing the film's release date on social media, the makers penned, “When love, fate and city life collide magic is bound to happen! #Metro… इन दिनों brings the stories of heart from the cities that you love! Experience it on #July4th in cinemas near you”.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar's T-Series, along with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt Ltd, "Metro .. In Dino" will feature compositions scored by Pritam.

Fatima last graced the screen with the biographical drama, “Sam Bahadur,” which was based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw.

On the other hand, Pavail was last seen sharing the screen with Shahid Kapoor in the action entertainer “Deva". He essayed the role of ACP Rohan D'Silva in Rosshan Andrrews' directorial.

--IANS

pm/

