June 24, 2025

Faruk Kabir reveals why his powerful new project ‘Salakaar’ will resonate with audiences worldwide

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Filmmaker Faruk Kabir is gearing up for his next cinematic outing titled “Salakaar.” Described as gritty, emotional, and deeply rooted in truth, the film promises to deliver a story that not only engages but also connects with audiences across the globe.

With “Salakaar,” Kabir aims to push boundaries and spark conversations that transcend borders. Speaking about his new project, he shared, “I’ve lived through the highs and the heartbreaks of storytelling. After Khuda Haafiz 2, I knew I couldn’t return unless I had something truly powerful to say. For a while now, I’ve been wanting to tell a story that doesn’t just entertain but speaks — to my audience in India and across the world.”

“Salakaar is that story. It's gritty, emotional, and dangerously close to the truth. And now that we've made it, I can't wait for the world to see it.”

Acknowledging that the path to making this film has been anything but smooth, Faruk Kabir reflected on the challenges of staying true to one’s creative vision in an era full of doubt and second-guessing. “In today’s times, taking complete onus of your work — standing by your convictions in the age of second guessers, while seeing it through every storm — is not easy. But for me, it’s in the blood.”

Faruk, known for helming the acclaimed action-thriller franchise “Khuda Haafiz,” returns with “Salakaar” after a two-year break. “Salakaar” is a powerful tale inspired by the life of an extraordinary Indian spymaster who relied on unwavering determination to safeguard the nation’s security.

The director recently took to social media to unveil the motion poster of his upcoming film, which is set to stream on JioHotstar. Earlier, in December, he had also revealed that Mouni Roy would be playing a key role in the project.

The release date for “Salakaar” is yet to be confirmed, but the film is slated to begin streaming soon on JioHotstar.

--IANS

ps/

