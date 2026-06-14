Farmers who gave up land for Noida International Airport, set to be passengers in first flight

Greater Noida, June 14 (IANS) Farmers who gave up several thousand acres of their land for the Noida International Airport will be a part of the first flight that takes off from the airport on Monday.

Preparations are complete for the historic flight from Jewar. It's perhaps for the first time that the very farmers who gave up their land for construction of the airport will become passengers on the first flight departing from there, said Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh.

The first flight from the Noida International airport is scheduled to take off at 8:00 AM tomorrow, flying directly to Lucknow.

The airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28.

In a video message, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh said: "Such a thing might be taking place for the first time in history that those farmers who gave up their lands for the airport will become a part of the first flight that will take off from there. The vision and leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has fulfilled the dreams of our farmers where, tomorrow we will accompany them in the first flight that takes off from the Jewar airport."

He highlighted that the farmers gave their lands for the development of the state.

"Tomorrow's flight will be a reflection of the dreams and hopes of the people in Uttar Pradesh," the BJP MLA said.

He added that the farmers also include women as well as those who though did not give their land but were displaced due to the construction of the airport.

"Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Adityanath had dreamt that even a common man should be able to take a flight and this is going to be fulfilled tomorrow from Jewar," he asserted.

Dhirendra Singh mentioned that the first flight from the Noida airport will take off at 8:00 am tomorrow from Jewar and reach Lucknow where the Chief Minister will interact with farmers.

During its inauguration, PM Modi had said that the airport will become a symbol of the state taking long leaps towards 'Viksit Uttar Pradesh' and it will give new wings to the dreams of the youth.

---IANS

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