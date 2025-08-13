Farmers laud PM Modi for his bold decision in trade pacts despite foreign pressure

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Farmers from across the country lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his bold decision in trade agreements despite foreign pressure, expressing their gratitude towards him for his farmer-friendly historic decision.

A large gathering of farmer organisation leaders and cultivators met Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here and hailed the Central government’s decisive action to protect farmers’ interests.

Dharmendra Choudhary, National President of the Indian Farmer Chaudhary Charan Singh Organisation, said that PM Modi has made an unwavering statement in the interest of farmers, livestock rearers, and fishermen.

"India will not compromise their interests at any cost. This announcement not only brings relief to millions of food providers but also strengthens the self-reliance of agriculture and rural India. We wholeheartedly welcome and support this far-sighted and farmer-friendly vision, which will inspire future generations," he told the gathering.

Kirpa Singh Natthuwala said that they were very worried about American pressure on the agreement.

"If it had gone through, farmers would have been ruined. But the PM and Agriculture Minister took a tough decision in the farmers’ interests. This has filled farmers in Punjab and across the nation with pride. I tell all citizens, farmers, and traders—whatever America says, it will not harm us. Agriculture Minister, congratulations, the farmers of the nation stand with you," he said.

Another farmer, Virendra Lohan of the Chhattisgarh Youth Progressive Farmers’ Association, said that the courageous decision not to allow American companies into our agriculture and dairy sectors is echoing in every field, village, and cowshed.

"You have shown that the Indian farmer is not just a food provider but the very soul of this nation, a soul no foreign power can ever control. You have assured us that as long as the current leadership is in Delhi, no force can enslave India’s farmers. I also thank Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for his action against fake fertilisers, seeds, and pesticides," he emphasised.

Farmer Dharmendra Malik thanked the Prime Minister and the Agriculture Minister and said he appeals to them to "stand firm on your stance and not change our policies on free trade. We will always stand by you".

Kuldeep Singh Bajidpur from Punjab praised PM Modi and Agriculture Minister Chouhan, saying that the government is taking many steps for farmers’ welfare, which are changing their lives. He expressed hope that stronger steps would follow, so farmers would not have to look towards countries like the US.

In his address, Minister Chouhan said the gathering represented a miniature India. "I salute you—my farmer brothers here—who work day and night to feed not just India but the world. Grain is life, grain is divine. The farmer is both the provider and the giver of life. For me, serving farmers is worship of God, and there is no greater worship than this," he noted.

Chouhan reiterated that the government would soon bring in a new law to take strict action against those producing fake fertilisers and chemicals. He said various schemes for farmers’ welfare are being advanced with priority.

--IANS

na/vd