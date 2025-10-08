Farah Khan wishes BFF Gauri Khan on her 55th birthday

Mumbai Oct 8 (IANS) Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan extended heartfelt wishes to her BFF and Shah Rukh Khan's wife, producer Gauri Khan, on her birthday with a special post on her social media account.

Gauri, who turned 55 this year, was seen alongside Farah in an affectionate photograph where the two friends posed together with a lot of love and warmth. Farah wrote, “Happy birthday, dearest Gauri. You know how much I love you,” a note that highlighted the enduring friendship between the filmmaker and the interior designer. The two have been close for decades, both personally and professionally, with Gauri's Red Chillies Entertainment backing Farah's directorial debut, "Main Hoon Na", in 2004."

In addition to her birthday wish, Farah also shared a series of posts highlighting their recent collaboration with Aryan Khan for his directorial venture, "The Bads of Bollywood."

Sharing a picture with Aryan, she wrote, “My boy, the kindest, sweetest, talented and most hard-working director I have ever had the privilege to choreograph for. Aryan may be the movie Gods bless you with love and success for The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Love you.” Another post from the set featured Farah Khan alongside Aryan Khan and veteran actors Shakti Kapoor, Gulshan Grover and Ranjeet. She captioned it, “Just what I had a blast shooting for Gafur, even though we had only one day to shoot this. Getting so much love for it. Love you, Aryan Khan. Thank you, Ba***ds of Bollywood.”

The choreographer-turned-director has now ventured into blogging and social media. Farah Khan, who runs her own channel on YouTube, shares a series of fun video blogs with her followers, often giving them a glimpse into her life, behind-the-scenes moments from shoots, and candid interactions with celebrity friends.

Her blogs frequently feature her playful banter, cooking sessions at celebrity homes, and humorous takes on everyday situations. She conducts the blogs with her star household, Dilip, who has become no less than a celebrity because of her sense of humour and wit.

