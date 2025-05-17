Farah tells why she explained ‘Happy New Year’ script to Jackie Shroff in ‘three minutes’

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan revealed that she explained dapper star Jackie Shroff the “Happy New Year” script in just “three minutes” as the actor was more keen to know what he will wear in the 2014 blockbuster.

Farah Khan was joined by actor Vijay Varma in her Youtube channel, where they made dosas and discussed his new home.

She went on to ask Vijay about if it was his ambition to increase his “style portion”, to which he said: “I don't know. Maybe when I was a teenager, I had a fantasy of doing something like this with me. But then life happened and I fell in love with it.”

Farah questioned: “Who did you look up to to make your fashion like this?”

Vijay said it was superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Jackie Shroff.

“I used to always like how Shah Rukh Khan sir used to put himself together. He used to be very casual. He had a great sense of personal style and Jackie Shroff had a crazy sense of style,” he said.

Taking a trip down memory lane and talking about working with Jackie in “Happy New Year”, Farah said: “ Jaggu da, I have to tell you, I went for Happy New Year. He didn't ask me for the script. I told him to tell me the script story in 3 minutes. He said ‘tell me what clothes I have to wear.’

“So, I had to for one hour explain to him what styling we were going to do for him.”

“Happy New Year”, is a heist comedy. The film features an ensemble cast of Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Boman Irani, Vivaan Shah and Jackie Shroff.

In the film, SRK’s character Charlie assembles a team of non-dancers to take part in a dance competition at a hotel in Dubai in a quest to pull off a diamond heist. Jackie played the antagonist.

