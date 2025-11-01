Farah Khan says, 'Ananya Panday could have been my daughter,' referring to her massive crush on Chunky Panday

November 01, 2025 9:51 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Filmmaker Farah Khan, who recently appeared on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's talk show Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, seemed to be in the best and quirkiest of moods.

In a candid conversation with the hosts Kajol and Twinkle, the ace filmmaker and choreographer revealed that Bollywood actress Ananya Panday would have been her daughter because she had such a massive crush on her father Chunky Panday back in the day.

Ananya, who appeared on the show along with Farah Khan and was seated next to her on the couch, couldn't stop blushing upon hearing Farah’s statement. The two will be seen appearing in the upcoming episode of the talk show.

Further, Ananya was seen revealing how, during the shooting of a particular project, she left the set in tears after being reprimanded by Farah Khan. To this Farah cheekily said that whichever actress leaves the sets in tears of her movie goes on to become a superstar in the future. To this, Kajol, who couldn't agree more with Farah, rooted for her statement.

For the uninitiated, Farah, long ago, during judging the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, had revealed that her first crush was actor Chunky Pandey. To this, co-judge Malaika Arora was also seen revealing that she too had a huge crush on Chunky Panday. Talking about Farah Khan, the filmmaker was today seen travelling to Alibaug via a ferry boat.

She was accompanied by none other than the filmmaker Karan Johar and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda. Talking about Ananya Panday, the young girl who recently turned 27 years old celebrated her birthday with a lot of pomp.

Her family members and close friends from the industry marked their presence at her birthday party. More than the birthday girl, Ananya, herself, her parents, Bhavana Pandey and Chunky Pandey, were seen extremely thrilled and excited to celebrate their daughter's special day.

–IANS

rd/

