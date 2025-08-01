August 01, 2025 3:42 PM हिंदी

Farah Khan says actresses 'fought with wigs' for Ajay Devgn on set

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Tagging Ajay Devgn as a “lady killer”, filmmaker-choreographer and now a Youtube sensation Farah Khan humorously revealed that actresses fought over the Bollywood star on sets with wigs.

Ajay and actress Mrunal Thakur visited Farah’s home to promote their latest release “Son Of Sardaar 2” and cooked shahi paneer together for an episode for her vlog.

Farah told Mrunal that she has known Ajay since his college days.

She said: “I'm senior to him.” and asked him if he was from Mithibai College in Mumbai

Farah added: “And girls used to go mad about him. Although he was not your typical...conventionally handsome looking.”

Then came the major reveal, where she said: “And I also have worked with many heroines, who were fighting on the set for him. But literally... they were hitting each other with a wig.”

Farah said she wondered why the actresses were fighting and she added: "It was for Ajay… Ajay was a lady killer… But he was always the silent (types).”

During their chat, Ajay confirmed that he is working on the second installment of “Shaitaan” and the “script is going on” for “Drishyam 3”.

Son of Sardaar 2 is a Hindi-language comedy film directed by Vijay Kumar Arora. It is a standalone sequel to the 2012 action comedy film Son of Sardaar, and stars Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan and Sanjay Mishra. It is also the posthumous film of Mukul Dev. In the film, a man fakes being a war hero to assist a couple in gaining their parents' approval for their marriage.

The first installment of the film was released in 2012 and was directed by Ashwni Dhir. It had Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Juhi Chawla. A remake of the 2010 Telugu film Maryada Ramanna, it was released on 13 November 2012.

