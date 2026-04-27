Farah Khan recalls her first impression of Aparshakti Khurrana: RJ kaise hi aayega

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recalled her first meeting with actor Aparshakti Khurrana.

Farah recently paid a visit to Aparshakti’s Mumbai residence for her popular cooking vlogs, accompanied by her cook Dilip.

While taking a tour of the beautiful house, Farah recalled the first time she met Aparshakti.

Their primary encounter took place when Aparshakti was working as a radio jockey. Turning back the clock, Farah revealed that she met the 'Dangal' actor during the promotions of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer "Om Shanti Om".

Farah also revealed that when she first met Aparshakti, she had her doubts about his transition from being an RJ to acting.

The 'Main Hoon Na' maker was heard saying, “Jab yeh filmon mein aa raha tha, mujhe laga tha RJ kaise hi aayega, but he’s done so well yaar. Not only that, he has become such a good actor too (When he was entering films, I was not sure how a radio jockey would manage, but he has done really well. Not only that, he has also become such a good actor),” she said.

Not just that, Farah also complimented Aparshakti, saying that she feels, "sometimes your comic timing is better than Ayushmann (Khurrana).

Talking about his professional commitments, Aparshakti will soon be seen leading the upcoming laughter ride, "Badtameez Gill".

Made under the direction of Navjot Gulati and backed by Saga Films, "Badtameez Gill" also stars Vaani Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Sheeba Chaddha, Richard Bhakti Klein, and Monica Chaudhary in crucial roles, along with others.

The release date of the comedy entertainer has not been announced till now.

After making his acting debut with Aamir Khan's "Dangal", Aparshakti went on to be a part of many noteworthy projects such as "Badrinath Ki Dulhania", "Stree", "Luka Chuppi", and "Pati Patni Aur Woh".

--IANS

pm/