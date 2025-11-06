Farah Khan poses with her star househelp Dilip in New Zealand

Mumbai Nov 6 (IANS) Filmmaker Farah Khan is currently having a gala time in New Zealand, where she is seen accompanied by her star househelp, Dilip.

The filmmaker's recentry put up a picture on her social media account where she, along with Dilip, was seen posing for a picture right in the Hamilton Gardens, New Zealand. Farah can be seen sporting a casual yet smart look in a white printed sweatshirt and red pants, while Dilip sported a red jacket and beanie.

The choreographer wrote, “Dilip’s day out at @hamiltongardens New Zealand.” In the next post, she shared a picture of herself looking smart in casuals and donning a blazer. Khan put up the iconic song 'Na tum jaana na hum' from the cult classic 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' as the background score for the picture.

Interestingly, the song starring Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel was filmed in New Zealand more than two decades ago and was choreographed by Farah herself. The movie marked both Hrithik’s and Ameesha’s debuts in Bollywood and went on to become a blockbuster.

The movie was released in January 2000. It was directed by Raksh Roshan. Farah Khan had choreographed almost all the songs, including Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Pyaar Ki Kashti Mein, Sitaaron Ki Mehfil, etc.

Talking about Farah and Dilip’s equation, the househelp who hails from North India was a part of Farah’s househelp and kitchen team initially.

Through Farah’s superhit vlogs that also feature him, Dilip attained a star status in no time and even went on to bag advertisements and social media endorsements.

--IANS

rd/