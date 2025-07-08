Farah Khan hosts special birthday lunch for Geeta Kapur as she turns 52

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) One of the most celebrated choreographers in Bollywood, Geeta Kapur turned 52 on July 5th this year.

However, Geeta was Awol on her birthday and hence celebrated it later in the presence of her close friends, including choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan.

Farah took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a short video from the fun birthday celebration.

The clip showed Geeta cutting birthday brownies instead of a cake, while everyone else sang "Happy birthday".

Farah stated that as the cake was not delivered on time, they had to make do with the brownies.

Giving a sneak peek of the lavish spread, Farah revealed that she had hosted a belated birthday lunch for Geeta as she was busy that day.

To this, Geeta replied, "I was not busy, I eloped."

"Happy birthday @geeta_kapurofficial .. tho it was on the 5th of July.. but u were Awol god knows with whom?? lov u baby", Farah captioned the post.

Back in May, the choreographer opened up about reality shows being scripted or not.

She was invited as a guest on Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa’s podcast, where they talked about the truth behind reality shows.

When Bharti asked about people fighting and walking out of the shows, Geeta replied saying, “It’s still true even today. I don’t lie. You can’t force yourself to cry. If we were just acting, we would be doing something else.”

“A lot of people ask how real reality shows are. And when these guests come, and they leave crying, saying, “We thought these things were scripted…” Yes, some small parts are scripted," she added.

Geeta even gave an example of the popular reality show "Bigg Boss" in which the contestants are monitored 24x7.

“But a show that runs 24 hours a day with cameras watching—how much of that can really be acting?” she explained.

--IANS

pm/