Farah Khan gets a handwritten letter from Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Filmmaker-choreographer and now a Youtube star Farah Khan has received a hand-written letter by megastar Amitabh Bachchan. She said that the thespian has made her year.

Taking to Instagram, Farah shared that she had shot at actress Radhikka Madan’s home for her Youtube channel, where she stumbled upon a hand-written letter by Big B.

She said in the video: “Hi guys, last week I shot at Radhika Madan's beautiful house where there was a handwritten letter by Mr. Amitabh Bachchan she had framed and kept and I said in a joke Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, you have never sent me such a letter Please send me a letter.”

“And guess what he did I have got this beautiful handwritten letter straight from Mr. Bachchan, I love you If you love something, the whole universe and all that works guys.”

She said she had asked for this and the megastar gave her such a beautiful handwritten letter. Farah also shared that the letter was written at 3.13 AM.

“Mr. Bachchan is watching our vlogs and I am going to read this letter for you all now.”

Farah then went on to read the letter by Big B.

“Dearest Farah, there are moments when exceptional talents in various diverse mediums goes beyond any appreciation. Appreciation as a word describing your enormous creative contribution falls short by miles. May you continue your outspoken verbosity in the years ahead My love, affection and regards, Amitabh Bachchan.”

The filmmaker-choreographer went on to thank Radhikka.

“Because of you, I got my own framed letter. I am going to frame this and keep it with my filmfare awards.”

The video also had Farah’s cook Dilip making an appearance, who too innocently asked for a letter from Amitabh.

For the caption, Farah wrote: “Thank youuuuu @amitabhbachchan sirrrrrr uv made my year!! So sporting, so gracious and such good English to boot lovvv u Amitji. (sic).”

