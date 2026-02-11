Farah Khan calls happy memories 'the best inheritance' as her triplets turn 18

February 11, 2026 2:03 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Film director and choreographer Farah Khan is also a loving mother to her triplets, Czar, Diva, and Anya. As the three celebrate their 18th birthday on Wednesday and officially enter adulthood, she claimed that the best inheritance a parent can leave for their children is some happy memories.

Marking the special milestone of her children, Farah treated the netizens with a video montage of some unseen, precious moments of the three over the years.

The 'Om Shanti Om' maker further called it a privilege to be a mother to these amazing kids.

Her heartfelt birthday post for Czar, Diva, and Anya read, "And just like that.. theyr 18… the best inheritance you can leave your kids are happy memories.. the best education u can afford n a little bit of dysfunction @czarkunder @divakunder @anyakunder .. its a privilege being ur mother (sic)".

Several members from the entertainment industry, such as Riddhima Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Nakuul Mehta, and Shoaib Ibrahim, reacted to the post with red heart and evil eye emojis.

Talking about Farah and her husband Shirish Kunder's love saga, their romantic journey commenced on the sets of the movie "Main Hoon Na". While Farah was the director, Shirish was on board the crew as the editor.

If the reports are to be believed, Shirish agreed to work on the movie only because he had a crush on Farah.

Not aware of Shirish’s feelings, Farah also ended up falling for him over time.

The grapevine further suggests that during a party, Shirish finally ended up confessing his feelings to Farah, and the two started dating each other.

Farah and Shirish eventually got married in December 2004 in a registered ceremony.

This was followed by a South Indian wedding where Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri did Farah's kanyadan. The couple also performed a nikah.

They embraced parenthood in 2008 as they welcomed triplets - two girls and a boy.

--IANS

pm/

