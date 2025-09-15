Farah Khan asks Akshay Kumar ‘Tees Maar Khan 2 banaien kya?’

September 15, 2025 11:42 AM हिंदी

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Choreographer, filmmaker and star Youtuber Farah Khan, who hosted the Weekend Ka Vaar segment of “Bigg Boss 19” during superstar Salman Khan’s absence, has asked actor Akshay Kumar if he’s game to make part two of their 2010 heist comedy film “Tees Maar Khan”.

Farah took to Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of herself along with Akshay from the sets of “Bigg Boss 19”. The actor was seen in the controversial reality show promoting his upcoming film “Jolly LLB 3.”

The filmmaker-choreographer and Youtuber found hosting with Akshay “such fun.”

“Tees maar khan 2 banaien kya?? @akshaykumar such fun hosting together (sic),” she wrote as the caption.

“Tees Maar Khan”, which is directed by Farah Khan, is a remake of the 1966 Italian film After the Fox. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Akshaye Khanna, and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor make special appearances.

Despite having received negative reviews upon release, Tees Maar Khan has achieved cult status as a classic parody film. The film is remembered for the dance number "Sheila Ki Jawani" and Akshaye Khanna's portrayal of superstar Aatish Kapoor.

Talking about “Jolly LLB 3,” the courtroom comedy-drama directed by Subhash Kapoor. It is the third part of the Jolly LLB series and sequel to Jolly LLB 2. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao and Saurabh Shukla.

The first installment was released in 2013. The black comedy legal revolves around the early life of Advocate Jagdish Tyagi, also known as Jolly, and focuses on his attempt to earn six innocent labourers their justice and his journey against the monopolistic behavior of the rich and judicial corruption.

The storyline is inspired by the 1999 hit-and-run case of Sanjeev Nanda and a minor reference to the Priyadarshini Mattoo case.

The sequel was released in 2017. The film stars Akshay Kumar as Jagdishwar Mishra, with Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor, and Kumud Mishra in supporting roles. Saurabh Shukla, Sanjay Mishra, and Brijendra Kala reprise their characters from the original film.

Based in Lucknow, the story follows a lawyer who fights a case against a ruthless and powerful advocate to bring justice to the deceased victim of a fake encounter involving a corrupt police officer and a terrorist presumed dead.

