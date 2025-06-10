Fans killed in Bengaluru stampede: Ex-IPL chief slams RCB, State Govt for criminal negligence

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi has strongly criticised the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise and the Karnataka state government for the tragic stampede that claimed 11 lives and left several others injured during the team’s victory parade in Bengaluru earlier this month.

Following RCB’s maiden IPL title win, thousands of jubilant fans gathered outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, where the official celebrations were held. However, the event took a devastating turn as the overcrowded venue led to chaos when fans attempted to forcefully enter the stadium, resulting in a deadly stampede.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Lalit Modi expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims and labelled the incident as a case of gross mismanagement.

"First and foremost, my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the stampede. This should never have happened. The entire event was poorly planned and executed," Modi said.

"There is so much mudslinging and finger-pointing going on, but the issue is simple — the event should never have been allowed without proper arrangements in place. The authorities failed, and the team management should also have ensured fan safety before participating in the so-called celebrations."

Modi was scathing in his criticism, adding, "The poor fans who died or were injured were simply passionate about the game and their team. They deserved better. This tragedy will haunt the RCB franchise and the players involved in the celebrations forever. Mark my words — even one death or injury is unacceptable. Heads must roll."

He further stressed the need for accountability and prioritisation of fan safety, saying, "The value of life and well-being of fans must be paramount. But sadly, it seems no one really cares. The government should have done far more to ensure the event was organised safely. We've seen major events across India handled successfully — why not this one?"

--IANS

