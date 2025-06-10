June 10, 2025 3:48 PM हिंदी

Fans killed in Bengaluru stampede: Ex-IPL chief slams RCB, State Govt for criminal negligence

Fans killed in Bengaluru stampede: Ex-IPL chief slams RCB, State Govt for criminal negligence

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi has strongly criticised the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise and the Karnataka state government for the tragic stampede that claimed 11 lives and left several others injured during the team’s victory parade in Bengaluru earlier this month.

Following RCB’s maiden IPL title win, thousands of jubilant fans gathered outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, where the official celebrations were held. However, the event took a devastating turn as the overcrowded venue led to chaos when fans attempted to forcefully enter the stadium, resulting in a deadly stampede.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Lalit Modi expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims and labelled the incident as a case of gross mismanagement.

"First and foremost, my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the stampede. This should never have happened. The entire event was poorly planned and executed," Modi said.

"There is so much mudslinging and finger-pointing going on, but the issue is simple — the event should never have been allowed without proper arrangements in place. The authorities failed, and the team management should also have ensured fan safety before participating in the so-called celebrations."

Modi was scathing in his criticism, adding, "The poor fans who died or were injured were simply passionate about the game and their team. They deserved better. This tragedy will haunt the RCB franchise and the players involved in the celebrations forever. Mark my words — even one death or injury is unacceptable. Heads must roll."

He further stressed the need for accountability and prioritisation of fan safety, saying, "The value of life and well-being of fans must be paramount. But sadly, it seems no one really cares. The government should have done far more to ensure the event was organised safely. We've seen major events across India handled successfully — why not this one?"

--IANS

ab/cs/bc

LATEST NEWS

Chhattisgarh: Beneficiaries express gratitude as 'Chawal Utsav' brings timely rice distribution in Jashpur

Chhattisgarh: Beneficiaries express gratitude as 'Chawal Utsav' brings timely rice distribution in Jashpur

NSE awaits no objection certificate from SEBI to start DRHP process: Ashish Chauhan

NSE awaits no objection certificate from SEBI to start DRHP process: Ashish Chauhan

'Humnava Mere' song from MAA reflects on the beautiful mother-daughter bond

'Humnava Mere' song from MAA reflects on the beautiful mother-daughter bond

In Belgium, EAM Jaishankar exposes nefarious designs of rogue state Pakistan

In Belgium, EAM Jaishankar exposes nefarious designs of rogue state Pakistan

Indian stock market sees stupendous growth in last 11 years: Ashish Kumar Chauhan

Indian stock market sees stupendous growth in last 11 years: Ashish Kumar Chauhan

RajKummar Rao flaunts his softer side with Manushi Chillar in the ‘Naamumkin’ song from Maalik

RajKummar Rao flaunts his softer side with Manushi Chillar in the ‘Naamumkin’ song from Maalik

Delhi: Fire erupts in Dwarka residential building; man, 2 children die after jumping from 9th floor

Delhi: Fire in Dwarka residential building; man, 2 children die after jumping from 9th floor

Protester in 2024 Bangladesh student uprising is voter in Bengal, ECI orders probe

Protester in 2024 Bangladesh student uprising is voter in Bengal, ECI orders probe

Katy Perry ambushed by fan during Sydney concert

Katy Perry ambushed by fan during Sydney concert

India big winner in 2025 as global smartphone manufacturing output declines: Report

India big winner in 2025 as global smartphone manufacturing output declines: Report