Bihar: Family cries foul after arms smuggler’s encounter in Patna, alleges wrongful police action

Patna, July 8 (IANS) Tension prevailed in the Malsalami area of Bihar’s Patna after the encounter of Vikas Kumar alias Raja, an alleged “arms dealer”, with his family, alleging foul play by the Bihar STF and SIT teams.

As news of the encounter reached his home, Vikas’s family members rushed to the spot, creating a scene and accusing the police of killing an innocent person.

His mother claimed that although there were two to four cases against Vikas, he was working in Chennai and had returned home recently.

“There were cases against my son: he had been in fights, but he was sitting quietly on the brick kiln when six to seven people in civil dress came and killed him,” she alleged.

She further stated that she lived alone in Patna while her son worked outside.

In a fit of anger, Vikas’s mother picked up a stone and threatened media persons, who were prevented from covering the incident by the agitated family members, leading to chaos at the site.

Police officials, however, stated that Vikas was a known arms smuggler and had provided the weapon to the shooter, Umesh Yadav, who used it in the murder of businessman Gopal Khemka last week.

Sources said that the police had laid a siege to arrest Vikas, but he opened fire at the team, leading to retaliatory firing in which he was killed.

Vikas, a resident of Peer Damaria in Patna City, was allegedly involved in illegal arms trading.

The encounter followed the arrest of shooter Umesh Yadav on Monday, who, according to police, matched the face seen in the CCTV footage of the Khemka murder case.

During interrogation, Umesh named Ashok Shah as the person who had given the contract for Khemka’s murder.

Police officials indicated that further revelations in the Khemka murder case are likely soon as the investigation progresses.

Gopal Khemka was killed allegedly by Umesh Yadav on July 4, around 11.45 PM outside his residence at Gandhi Maidan.

