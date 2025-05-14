May 14, 2025 10:11 PM हिंदी

Family celebrates release of BSF Jawan Purnam Shaw after three weeks of captivity in Pakistan

Family celebrates release of BSF Jawan Purnam Shaw after three weeks of captivity from Pakistan

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) A wave of relief and jubilation swept through the family of BSF constable Purnam Shaw in West Bengal as he returned home after spending nearly three weeks in the captivity of Pakistan Rangers.

His wife and father expressed gratitude to both central and state leaders, hailing his release as a victory for the nation and a testament to coordinated diplomatic efforts.

Shaw, who was posted along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Ferozepur district, had inadvertently crossed the international boundary on April 23 during operational duty, a day after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. He was subsequently detained by the Pakistan Rangers.

Speaking to IANS, his father Bhola Nath Shaw, overwhelmed with emotion, said, "After 23 days, my son has finally returned. I thank Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister, Defence Minister, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for bringing him back. I am proud of my son and would ask him to serve the country again. But what happened in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam is wrong—there must be a strong response against terrorism."

Echoing similar sentiments, Shaw's wife, Rajani Shaw, lauded the collective efforts that led to her husband's safe return.

"It was a joint effort by PM Modi, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and the local administration. The Chief Minister had assured me that he would be brought back safely. I am relieved to see him in good health. During the tension of potential war, I feared it might take longer, but the conflict subsided, and he’s finally home."

The Border Security Force (BSF) confirmed Shaw’s return in an official statement: “Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw has been taken back from Pakistan by BSF at Attari-Wagah border today at 1030 hrs. Shaw had inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan territory while on operational duty in the Ferozepur sector on 23rd April 2025, around 1150 hrs.”

The exchange took place following established border protocols. Officials stated that Shaw would undergo standard medical and debriefing procedures to assess his physical and mental condition and verify whether he experienced any mistreatment during his detention.

--IANS

jk/dan

LATEST NEWS

Maharashtra set to bag team title as athletes blaze track; Bihar wins more gold medals in the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 in various venues in Bihar on Wednesday. Photo credit: SAI Media

KIYG 2025: Maharashtra set to bag team title as athletes blaze track; Bihar wins more gold (Roundup)

Ram Charan's video clip showing RRR team enjoying film in London wins hearts online

Ram Charan's video clip showing RRR team enjoying film in London wins hearts online

Bihar: PMEGP brings lasting changes in lives of Begusarai residents

Bihar: PMEGP brings lasting changes to the lives of Begusarai residents

Mizoram begin Group D campaign with big win in Group D of the Swami Vivekananda Men’s U-20 National Football Championship at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram Ground in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh, on Wednesday. Photo credit: AIFF

Swami Vivekananda Men’s U20 NFC: Mizoram begin Group D campaign with big win

Zara Anand moves to Top-10 at Queen Sirikit Cup golf, best placed among all Indians in the event being held at the Tom Watson Golf Course at the Phoenix Seagaia Resort at Miyazaki (Japan) on Wednesday.

Zara Anand moves to Top-10 at Queen Sirikit Cup golf, best placed among all Indians

CJI Gavai-led Bench to hear tomorrow pleas against Waqf Amendment Act

CJI Gavai-led Bench to hear tomorrow pleas against Waqf Amendment Act

Jonathan David announces departure from LOSC Lille, leaving the Ligue 1 side at the end of the season. Photo credit: LOSC Lille

Football: Jonathan David announces departure from LOSC Lille

India can become a global manufacturing, export hub for eyewear: Piyush Goyal

India can become a global manufacturing, export hub for eyewear: Piyush Goyal

Brewing patriotism: Assam's 'Sindoor’ tea raises a toast to Indian heroes

Brewing patriotism: Assam's ‘Sindoor’ tea raises a toast to Indian heroes

Maharashtra steals the thunder with most gold medals; Bihar's Khushi Yadav bags 2000m steeplechase in athletics competitions in the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2025 at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna on Wednesday. Photo credit: SAI Media

KIYG 2025: Maharashtra steals the thunder with most athletics gold; Bihar's Khushi Yadav bags 2000m steeplechase