‘F1: The Movie’ producer Jerry Bruckheimer: India has great directors, actors

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) Filmmaker Jerry Bruckheimer, who has backed films such as Armageddon, Pearl Harbor, Top Gun, Bad Boys, Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, has said that India is a strong market for international films because Indians love cinema and have a thriving film industry with talented filmmakers and actors.

Asked how he sees India as a market for international films, Bruckheimer told IANS: “Well, I think it's a great market.I mean, as you said, they love movies, and they're great filmmakers themselves.”

“They have great Indian directors and Indian actors, and they have a really robust theatre program and film industry there. So, we love people who love what we do.”

The producer, whose the first and second highest-grossing films of a single weekend includes Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl and Bad Boys II, also revealed how he decides which story he wants to tell and bring it on the big screen.

“Well, really it is, what do I want to see? Do I want to... I don't make movies that I don't want to see because I don't know what you like, I don't know what other people like. I know what I like, and those are the movies I make,” he said.

His latest is “F1 the Movie”, a sports drama film directed by Joseph Kosinski. It is based on the Formula One World Championship, created in collaboration with the FIA, its governing body.

The film stars Brad Pitt in the lead role, alongside Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem.

Apple Original Films and Warner Bros. Pictures Present A Monolith Pictures / Jerry Bruckheimer/ Plan B Entertainment / Dawn Apollo Films Production, A Joseph Kosinski Film, F1 The Movie, distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, and will release in India on June 27in English, Hindi, Tamil &amp; Telugu.

