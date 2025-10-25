October 25, 2025 5:21 PM हिंदी

‘Extremely sorry for this incident’: BCCI Secy Devajit Saikia after Australian cricketers get molested in Indore

‘Extremely sorry for this incident’: BCCI Secy Devajit Saikia after Australian cricketers get molested in Indore

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia issued a statement on the Australian cricketers’ molestation case and condemned the “unfortunate event.” Notably, two female Australian cricketers were molested by a motorcyclist in Indore when they were walking to a nearby cafe from their hotel.

The embarrassing act has sparked worldwide outrage. The Australian team, currently in Indore for a key group-stage match against South Africa, is reportedly receiving extra security after the incident. This troubling event has overshadowed what has otherwise been a competitive Women’s World Cup, raising renewed international fears about the safety of women athletes in India.

“This is a very unfortunate event that has taken place. Nobody expected this kind of thing to happen because India is such a hospitable country. This should not have happened with any of the guests of the country. So, we are extremely sorry for this incident, which is an unfortunate one.”

“We are also happy that the police have taken prompt action in nabbing the culprit at the earliest. I hope law will take its course to punish the culprit who has been nabbed. We will also ensure that, although there is already a security ring within all the visiting teams during the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, but we will revamp it and we will ensure that no such things happen in future. We also hope everything will go smoothly for the remaining World Cup games,” Saikia told IANS.

Former India cricketer Reema Malhotra also spoke to IANS and shared her thoughts on the matter, saying: "This is unacceptable and should not happen again, because in India, our simple motto is Athithi Devo Bhava (Guest is God). That should be followed, and I hope that the culprit gets harsh punishment so that no other stupid person dares to repeat this in life. It should set an example for everyone who have similar sick mentality that women should be respected. I felt really bad and sad for what happened, but the bottom line is one has to make sure that it won’t happen again."

--IANS

vi/

LATEST NEWS

Shubman Gill hails ‘near-perfect’ win for India after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli shine in the third and final ODI of the series in Sydney on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS Photo

3rd ODI: Gill hails ‘near-perfect’ win for India after Rohit and Kohli shine in Sydney

Alia Bhatt celebrates the birthday of her ‘mama birdie’, Soni Razdan

Alia Bhatt celebrates the birthday of her ‘mama birdie’, Soni Razdan

As Trump embarks on Asia tour, world awaits outcome from Xi talks, and if he indeed will meet Kim again

As Trump embarks on Asia tour, world awaits outcome from Xi talks, and if he indeed will meet Kim again

'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' maker JD Majethia mourns the loss of Satish Shah: 'My heart breaks'

'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' maker JD Majethia mourns the loss of Satish Shah: 'My heart breaks'

Seshasayee Paper Q2 net profit falls 21 pc to Rs 22.4 Crore

Seshasayee Paper Q2 net profit falls 21 pc to Rs 22.4 crore

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma reflect on 168-run partnership in vintage batsmanship after consolation win in the third and final ODI in Sydney on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

3rd ODI: Kohli, Rohit reflect on 168-run partnership in vintage batsmanship after consolation win

Gauahar Khan hits the gym to shed pregnancy weight, saying, “Be your own champion.”

Gauahar Khan hits the gym to shed pregnancy weight, saying, “Be your own champion.”

CJI Gavai meets Bhutan King, reaffirms commitment to strengthening India–Bhutan relations

CJI Gavai meets Bhutan King, reaffirms commitment to strengthening India–Bhutan relations

‘Such arrangements for the first time’: Passengers on special trains on Chhath Puja

‘Such arrangements for the first time’: Passengers on special trains on Chhath Puja

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli turn back the clock as India claim consolation nine-wicket win over Australia in third and final ODI of the bilateral series at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS Photo

3rd ODI: Rohit, Virat turn back the clock as India gets consolation nine-wicket win over Australia (ld)