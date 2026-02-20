February 21, 2026 12:27 AM हिंदी

Exporters jubilant at US tariff verdict; $8 billion of exports may still face duties

Exporters jubilant at US tariff verdict; $8 billion of exports may still face duties

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) With the US Supreme Court striking down reciprocal tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump administration on Friday, Indian exporters were jubilant at the news. However, around $8-9 billion worth of trade is still likely to face higher duties under national security provisions.

The US Supreme Court ruling effectively eliminates the 18 per cent reciprocal tariff agreed earlier under the India–US trade framework.

According to analysts, Section 232 duties remain in force, covering sectors deemed critical to US national security such as steel, aluminium, automobiles, timber, copper and certain machinery products.

According to data, India exported about $8.3 billion worth of goods in Section 232 categories to the US in 2024.

This accounts for around 10.4 per cent of India's more than $80 billion exports to the US.

However, the US administration indicated it could explore alternative routes to impose trade restrictions.

Among the options available to the US administration is to rely on long-standing trade statutes that give the President authority to impose tariffs after formal investigations.

After the US Supreme Court ruling, President Trump said that he has a "backup plan" for the punitive duties.

As per reports, these include Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows the US to impose duties in response to unfair trade practices by foreign countries, and Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, which permits tariffs on national security grounds.

Meanwhile, the US court ruling marks a rare instance of the conservative-led court reining in Trump's use of executive power.

According to Politico, the court in a 6-3 decision struck down the tariffs, calling it "a major repudiation of a core piece of Trump's economic programme".

--IANS

na/khz

LATEST NEWS

FC Goa earn first victory over Mohammedan Sporting in Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the Kishore Bharti Krirangan in Kolkata on Friday. Photo credit: AIFF

ISL 2025-26: FC Goa earn first victory of ISL 2025-26 against Mohammedan Sporting

Congress protest at AI summit is disgraceful: Maha CM (Photo: @CMOMaharashtra/X)

Congress protest at AI summit is disgraceful: Maha CM

Delhi court to hear plea seeking FIR against Sonia Gandhi over name inclusion in voter list

Delhi court to hear plea seeking FIR against Sonia Gandhi over name inclusion in voter list

T20 WC: All stats from Australia's crushing win over Oman

T20 WC: All stats from Australia's crushing win over Oman

Congress bringing shame to all Indians: BJP President on AI Summit protest (Photo: IANS)

Congress bringing shame to all Indians: BJP President on AI Summit protest

We are very disappointed that our campaign ended so soon, says POTM Adam Zampa after Australia beat Oman in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Kandy, Sri Lanka on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: We are very disappointed that our campaign ended so soon, says POTM Zampa

Exporters jubilant at US tariff verdict; $8 billion of exports may still face duties

Exporters jubilant at US tariff verdict; $8 billion of exports may still face duties

Hina Khan urges all to maintain a 'healthy & balanced' diet during Ramadan

Hina Khan urges all to maintain a 'healthy & balanced' diet during Ramadan

Skipper Mitchell Marsh, Adam Zampa help Australia finish campaign on a high in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Skipper Marsh, Zampa help Australia finish campaign on a high

US court ruling reduces 18 pc reciprocal tariff uncertainty for India

US court ruling reduces 18 pc reciprocal tariff uncertainty for India