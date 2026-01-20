Export benefits for MSMEs rolled out on Postal channel: Govt

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) The Department of Posts has operationalised the extension of export benefits -- Duty Drawback, Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) and Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) -- for exports made through the Postal channel, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

This initiative, that came intoeffect from January 15 in pursuance of notifications issued by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), is a major step towards simplifying and broadening access to exports, especially for MSMEs, artisans, start-ups and small exporters, who largely depend on the postal network for low and medium-value international consignments.

With automated IGST refunds already in place, the availability of export incentives through the postal channel further reduces costs, improves liquidity, and enhances the competitiveness of Indian exporters, the statement explained.

Exports through the postal channel are facilitated through Dak Ghar Niryat Kendras (DNKs), a joint initiative of the Department of Posts and CBIC, providing end-to-end export facilitation under one roof. At present, 1,013 DNKs are operational across the country, enabling exporters from even remote and underserved regions to access global markets through booking, digital documentation, and seamless customs clearance.

To operationalise these benefits, necessary system enhancements have been implemented in the DNK/Self-Service Portal and Customs platforms, supported by clear Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for exporters and field officials.

These measures align with the objectives of the Foreign Trade Policy 2023 and the Government’s focus on Ease of Doing Business and promotion of cross-border e-commerce.

India Post offers a single-window, end-to-end export solution, including pick-up, documentation, online payments, faceless customs clearance, and real-time tracking. Services such as the International Tracked Packet Service (ITPS), available in 135 countries, provide a reliable and cost-effective option for cross-border e-commerce shipments.

By leveraging its vast postal network and digital platforms, the Department of Posts continues to play a key role in empowering small exporters and MSMEs, bridging the export access gap, and strengthening India’s position in global trade, the statement added.

--IANS

sps/na