Experience from FIH World Cup will be valuable in Asiad: IOA

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) congratulated the Indian men's and women's national hockey teams on participation at the prestigious FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, being held in Belgium and the Netherlands from August 15-30.

India is the only South Asian nation to have both its men’s and women’s teams competing at this year’s FIH Hockey World Cup, reflecting the growing competitiveness of Indian hockey at the highest level of international sport.

"The IOA and Hockey India stand united with millions of hockey fans across the country in extending their full support and best wishes to the Indian teams as they compete on the global stage," IOA said in a release.

The World Cup provides both teams with an important opportunity to compete against the world’s best and further strengthen their high-performance pathways as India prepares for a significant sequence of international competitions, including the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games and, subsequently, the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

P.T. Usha, president of the Indian Olympic Association, said: “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to both our men’s and women’s teams on qualifying for the FIH Hockey World Cup. I wish our athletes, coaches and the entire support staff the very best for the tournament.

“Competing against the world’s best teams at a tournament of this stature is an important part of an athlete’s high-performance journey. The experience gained here will be extremely valuable as we look ahead to the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games and, ultimately, the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games."

The Asian Games will be an especially important milestone in the international calendar for Indian hockey. The experience of competing at the World Cup will provide both squads with valuable exposure to high-pressure competition and an opportunity to further develop the tactical, physical and mental attributes required to perform consistently at the highest level.

“The Asian Games will be an important opportunity for our hockey teams to test themselves in a major multi-sport environment and to continue building towards our Olympic ambitions. We have immense confidence in both our teams, and I am certain that our players will represent India with the pride, determination and excellence that have always defined Indian hockey," she added.

Dilip Kumar Tirkey, President of Hockey India, said, “The participation of both our men’s and women’s teams at the FIH Hockey World Cup is a testament to the hard work, discipline and ambition of our athletes, coaches and support teams.

“Our preparations have been meticulous, and both squads are entering the tournament with a strong tactical approach and the determination to compete against the very best in the world. A World Cup is always a demanding challenge, but it is also an important opportunity for our players to test themselves at the highest level.

“With the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games also on the horizon, this tournament assumes even greater importance as part of our preparation and competitive journey. We are confident in the ability of both teams and know that our players will give everything on the field and make the country proud.”

The IOA said it remains committed to supporting Indian athletes and teams as they prepare for these major international competitions and to strengthening India’s pursuit of excellence across the Olympic Movement.

--IANS

bc/