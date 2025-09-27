September 27, 2025 10:57 PM हिंदी

Expectations v/s reality: Smriti Irani shares what her weekend looks like

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Actress turned politician, Smriti Irani is back on the sets of the beloved Indian television show, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" after 25 long years, and she is making the most of her time while on shoot.

Smriti took to her official Instagram account, dropping a post sharing how she is spending her weekend.

First, she uploaded a casual selfie from what seemed to be her home, her expected weekend vibe. Next, giving a glimpse of the reality, she dropped a video from the ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.0" set, where she was seen goofing around with her co-stars Ritu Chaudhry Seth, who plays Shobha Virani, and Aman Gandhi, who is seen as Hrithik Virani on the show.

"Expected weekend vibes v/s reality #workisworship @ritucj @gandhi_aman_, (sic)" Smriti captioned the post.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Smriti revealed what makes her show “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.0” relatable to the audience. She pointed out how the show addresses modern issues such as body shaming and ageing for today’s audiences and youth.

Reflecting on how both media and audience expectations have evolved since the show first aired 25 years ago, Smriti told IANS, “When we began 25 years ago, there was no digital medium of communication or creative thought that came under the guise of a saas-bahu show. I was most intrigued to see if it would perform on OTT. I am grateful for the compliments for its television performance. We have a monthly viewership of nearly 5 crore, a daily viewership of about 1.5 crore, and a weekly viewership of around 2 to 2.5 crore.”

“On OTT, the average time spent on similar shows is around 20 to 28 minutes individually, while on our show the time spent is 104 minutes a week. The fact that a concept steeped in old-school drama has found resonance on a platform mostly associated with youth is quite intriguing," she went on to explain.

