Exiled East Turkistan leaders call for global action against China's abuses in Xinjiang

Washington, Feb 26 (IANS) The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) has called on the international community, including the United Nations, to take principled, coordinated action against what it described as Beijing’s ongoing “institutionalisation of a coercive security-and-control system” in East Turkistan, also known as the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China.

The exiled authorities call the region “an occupied country” currently under China’s “colonial rule”. The ETGE emphasised that the Chinese repression comes amid the approaching 12th anniversary of Beijing’s so-called “People’s War on Terror” and “Strike Hard Campaign against Violent Terrorism,” launched in May 2014.

According to the exiled authorities, “these labels function as official euphemisms used to administer policies,” that constitute “genocide and crimes against humanity against Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and other Turkic people.”

On February 9, the ETGE stated that a “Political-Legal Work” conference in the Urumqi region of Xinjiang was convened under the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The meeting brought together senior officials from political and security apparatus, including the colonial paramilitary Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC), Xinjiang Military Region, Armed Police Command, as well as other security and intelligence structures.

During the session, the group said Wang Gang, the Party security chief in Xinjiang, issued “specific deployments” directing enforcement operations across Xinjiang.

The published directives emphasise “preventing risks, ensuring security, and safeguarding stability,” and call for the “normalisation and institutionalisation” of “counterterrorism and stability maintenance.” They direct a continued “high-pressure” heavy-strike posture against designated “three forces,” and instruct rapid action under the doctrine expressed as “if it appears, strike it.”

The ETGE noted that these directives were issued despite established findings and repeated international concern over abuses by the Chinese authorities in Xinjiang.

“The United States, along with a dozen Western parliaments, has determined that the Beijing regime is committing genocide and crimes against humanity against Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples. The UN Human Rights Office has assessed that serious violations occurred and that some may amount to crimes against humanity,” the exiled group stated.

“In the United Nations, a joint declaration delivered by 51 UN Member States condemned crimes against humanity committed against Uyghurs and other Turkic communities,” it added.

The ETGE urged the global community to treat the China-East Turkistan conflict as a “decolonisation question”, not an “internal affairs” matter.

“Governments that claim to oppose genocide and defend human rights must address the root cause of our nation’s suffering: the Beijing regime’s colonial occupation of East Turkistan. They must affirm and support our people’s inalienable right to decolonisation, self-determination, and the restoration of national independence,” said Mamtimin Ala, President of the East Turkistan Government in Exile.

