November 01, 2025 6:07 PM हिंदी

Exes Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen wish daughter Ziaana on 4th birthday

Exes Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen wish daughter Ziaana on 4th birthday

Mumbai Nov 1 (IANS) Television actress Charu Asopa celebrates four years of motherhood today.

The actress who turned a mother on the very same day, four years ago, took to her social media account to share umpteen number of pictures of her little girl Ziaana on her first birthday.

The doting mother penned a beautiful note for her baby girl, that read, “Four years ago, I held you in my arms for the first time… And in that moment, I was reborn. Ziana, you gave me a reason to live again, a reason to smile even through tears. You gave me the strength to face life as it comes and the courage to fight through every struggle. Your laughter became my peace, your hugs my healing, and your love my greatest blessing.”

She further added, “Watching you grow is like watching my heart bloom a little more each day, fearless, pure, and full of light. You are my sunshine, my strength, my soul’s calm. Happy 4th birthday, my precious Ziana Tere aane se meri zindagi roshan ho gayi… Meri duniya poori ho gayi.” Ziaana’s father and Charu Asopa’s husband, Rajeev Sen, also took to his social media account to share a beauty note for his baby girl.

He wrote, “Happy Birthday to My little princess Ziana As you turn 4 today, may God bless you with good health. May you do very well in your studies & most importantly make good & positive friends of your age group. May you always be protected from evil eyes at all times. Love you.” For the uninitiated, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa officially got divorced last year, and since then the couple have been staying apart, in different states.

The exes only reunite for the sake of their daughter and are into a co-parenting settlement. The two have recently reunited for Ganpati celebrations at Charu's new house in Bikaner. The couple had taken a luxurious vacation to Thailand post-Ganpati to spend some time with their daughter as parents. For the uninitiated, Charu and Rajiv have had a series of mudslinging, and their divorce was quite public and bitter.

The couple got married after dating for a few months in 2019, but the relationship started to develop cracks soon after. Rajeev is the brother of Bollywood superstar Sushmita Sen.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Jane Fonda shares why ‘Monster-in-Law’ was challenging to shoot

Jane Fonda shares why ‘Monster-in-Law’ was challenging to shoot

Rishabh Pant scores 64 not out to conclude evenly poised Day 3 of the unofficial test between India A and South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS file photo

IND-A vs SA-A: Rishabh Pant scores 64 not out to conclude evenly poised Day 3

When Amjad Khan spoke about his prophecy for Indian television

When Amjad Khan spoke about his prophecy for Indian television

Bank of Baroda reports Q2 net profit of Rs 4,809 crore, improved asset quality

Bank of Baroda reports Q2 net profit of Rs 4,809 crore, improved asset quality

From 81 GW in 2014 to 257 GW, India’s renewable energy journey remarkable: Minister

From 81 GW in 2014 to 257 GW, India’s renewable energy journey remarkable: Minister

Odisha takes a big leap in chip manufacturing with ground-breaking ceremony of SiCSem’s unit

Odisha takes a big leap in chip manufacturing with ground-breaking ceremony of SiCSem’s unit

When Amit Kumar spoke about his father, Kishore Kumar’s invaluable advice to him

When Amit Kumar spoke about his father, Kishore Kumar’s invaluable advice to him

India-South Africa start even stevens ahead of final, says Anjum Chopra in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup clash in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

Women’s World Cup: India-South Africa start as even stevens ahead of final, says Anjum Chopra

'Grateful to him’: Residents of Chhattisgarh as PM Modi inaugurates new legislative assembly in Nava Raipur

'Grateful to him’: Residents of Chhattisgarh as PM Modi inaugurates new Assembly building in Nava Raipur

Farah Khan, Karan Johar head to Alibaug by ferry; Navya Nanda joins for “Bridgerton-style” picnic

Farah Khan, Karan Johar head to Alibaug by ferry; Navya Nanda joins for “Bridgerton-style” picnic