Exes Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya break down talking about their relationship that ended on a sour note

Mumbai Oct 30 (IANS) Former Bigg Boss 17 contestants Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya recently got emotional and were seen breaking down on the sets of their latest show, Pati Patni Aur Panga, where the two are participating together.

The former couple have shared a complicated and turbulent past and opened up about their relationship. They spoke about the struggles they faced while in their relationship. A visibly disturbed Abhishek expressed his emotions and said, "I wish I hadn't made that mistake. I wish this wouldn't have happened." He added, "When you see yourself growing and improving gradually, you feel that God has done the right thing by separating us."

His words reflected deep regret. Responding to him, Isha Malviya also got teary-eyed and said, The matter has gone out of hand. There are a lot of things that have happened in the past. I am so sorry. I just – I know it's just before breaking down, unable to continue. The emotional exchange left both of them visibly shaken.

For the uninitiated, Abhishek and Isha's relationship made headlines during their time on the reality show Bigg Boss 17. The ex-couple's frequent ugly fights and huge showdowns on the show became a talking point and highlight of the season. The high point of the show came when Isha's then-boyfriend, Samarth Jurel, entered the show as a wildcard contestant.

It led to many heated confrontations and emotional moments that stirred many headlines. Isha had not revealed about dating Samarth officially. It was on the show, and Abhishek and the viewers got to know about their relationship, breaking Kumar emotionally.

For the uninitiated, Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya first met on the sets of the television show Udaariyaan, where their friendship soon blossomed into love. But after a series of domestic violence incidents by Abhishek, as blamed by Isha, they broke up.

