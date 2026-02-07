Excited to welcome PM Modi with all my heart: Performing artists express enthusiasm on Malaysia visit

Kuala Lumpur, Feb 7 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a two-day visit to Malaysia at the invitation of his counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, performing artists representing different Indian states on Saturday expressed excitement ahead of their cultural showcase to welcome him.

Several artists told IANS that preparations have been underway for weeks, with participants from across India’s diverse cultural traditions coming together on one stage in Kuala Lumpur. The performers said the event is expected to be a major cultural highlight, with over 800 people taking part.

An artiste said, “I would like to welcome PM Modi with all my heart. I am so excited that I have left my family and children outside and I am welcoming him here. That’s all I want to say.”

Another performer said, “We are representing Punjab. Though I am Marathi, we are representing Punjab. We are very proud of you, PM Narendra Modi.”

Expressing similar enthusiasm, another artiste said, “We are very excited to welcome PM Narendra Modi to this region.”

A Bharatanatyam performer said the visit has brought her back to the stage after years.

“Personally, it is a very big opportunity for me because I have been performing Bharatanatyam since childhood. I left it because of my higher studies, and today PM Modi is coming, so I got a very big opportunity to dance for him,” she said.

Another artiste said, “This is going to be a record for Malaysia. More than 800 dancers are welcoming PM Modi on a big stage. We don’t get this opportunity in India, but here we will be performing.”

The artistes said the cultural performances will include a blend of classical and folk traditions. “We will welcome PM Modi by dancing. We are Indians, so we are very excited,” one of them said.

A performer representing Bharat Club said, “We are very excited. We have a team that has prepared both classical and folk dances.”

Another artiste said, “With great enthusiasm, we are presenting our traditional dance, the Sambalpuri art form. We will be showcasing Odia culture and the art forms of Odisha to welcome PM Modi.”

One of the performers added, “We started preparing about a month ago and were very excited for his arrival. We wanted to do something special for PM Modi and present our culture in a foreign country.”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi said that his visit to Malaysia will aim to deepen defense and security ties between the two nations and will further enhance the economic and innovation partnership.

This is his third visit to the Southeast Asian nation, and the first after the elevation of the India-Malaysia bilateral relationship to a 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership' in August 2024.

