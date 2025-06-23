June 23, 2025 10:05 PM हिंदी

‘Excessive enthusiasm’: BJP on Kejriwal's celebration over Gujarat bypoll win

‘Excessive enthusiasm’: BJP on Kejriwal's celebration over Gujarat bypoll win

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) BJP leader Amit Malviya on Monday described as ‘excessive enthusiasm’ the celebrations launched by AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal after his party retained the Visavadar Assembly seat in Gujarat bypoll.

Malviya downplayed the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) self-praise over retaining the seat in the by-election and highlighting the fact that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had a poor track-record there.

“Arvind Kejriwal’s celebrations after AAP retained the Visavadar Assembly seat are a case of excessive enthusiasm over nothing. The BJP has not won this seat in the last three elections,” wrote Malviya, incharge of BJP’s National Information and Technology Department, on X.

The BJP leader downplayed the AAP’s claims of winning a by-election in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state and shared details of the outcome of previous three elections in which BJP had scored a blank in the Visavadar seat.

Malviya wrote on X: “Here are the details of the parties that have won the seat in the past three Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections - 2022: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) – Bhupendrabhai Gandubhai Bhayani won the seat. 2017: Indian National Congress (INC) – Harshadkumar Madhavajibhai Ribadiya emerged victorious. 2012: Gujarat Parivartan Party (GPP) – The late former Chief Minister Keshubhai Savdasbhai Patel won from this seat. So, to recap: AAP in 2022, Congress in 2017, and GPP in 2012.”

In Gujarat, the BJP and the AAP split the honours, underscoring the ruling party’s entrenched dominance and the opposition’s capacity for disruption.

BJP’s Rajendrakumar Chavda secured a decisive victory in the Kadi (SC) constituency, defeating Congress’s Rameshbhai Chavda by a margin exceeding 38,000 votes.

This result reaffirms the BJP’s formidable organisational machinery in Gujarat, where it currently holds 161 of 182 Assembly seats.

However, AAP’s Gopal Italia reclaimed the Visavadar seat -- previously lost to the BJP following a defection -- by defeating Kirit Patel with a margin of over 17,000 votes.

Italia’s return to the Assembly not only restores AAP's legislative presence in the state but also signals the party’s continued relevance in Gujarat’s political discourse, particularly in Saurashtra where it had made modest inroads during the 2022 Assembly elections.

--IANS

rch/pgh

LATEST NEWS

FM Sitharaman directs CBDT to cut pendency in grievance redressal mechanisms

FM Sitharaman directs CBDT to cut pendency in grievance redressal mechanisms

Nick Jonas says, 'My heart is so full' as Last Five Years completes its Broadway run

Nick Jonas says, 'My heart is so full' as Last Five Years completes its Broadway run

Hyderabad Heroes return to top of points table; Delhi Redz win against Bengaluru Bravehearts in Season 1 of the Rugby Premier League (RPL) at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex (Andheri Sports Complex) in Mumbai on Monday. Photo credit: RPL

RPL Season 1: Hyderabad Heroes return to top of points table; Delhi Redz win

Terrorism is enemy of humanity, must be fought together: Tarun Chugh on Kanishka tragedy

Terrorism is enemy of humanity, must be fought together: Tarun Chugh on Kanishka tragedy

Pakistan: Baloch activists condemn brutal extrajudicial killing of youth

Pakistan: Baloch activists condemn brutal extrajudicial killing of youth

MP: PMAY beneficiaries in Vidisha move to their own pucca houses, thank Modi govt

MP: PMAY beneficiaries in Vidisha move to their own pucca houses, thank Modi govt

China-Pakistan-Bangladesh axis poses new challenge in subcontinent (File image)

China-Pakistan-Bangladesh axis poses new challenge in subcontinent

Director Sudha Kongara calls Atharvaa Murali, Nimisha Sajayan's DNA 'A gem of a film'

Director Sudha Kongara calls Atharvaa Murali, Nimisha Sajayan's DNA 'A gem of a film'

G V Prakash releases title track of Rudra's 'Oho Enthan Baby'

G V Prakash releases title track of Rudra's 'Oho Enthan Baby'

UP: Jaunpur's 'Rajkumari' gets permanent house under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

UP: Jaunpur's 'Rajkumari' gets permanent house under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana