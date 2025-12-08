December 08, 2025 3:38 PM हिंदी

Ex-England coach Jon Lewis appointed head coach of London Spirit in The Hundred Women's

Ex-England coach Jon Lewis appointed head coach of London Spirit in The Hundred Women's

London, Dec 8 (IANS) Former England coach Jon Lewis has been appointed as the new head coach of London Spirit in The Hundred Women’s competition. He takes over from Chris Liddle, who previously posted on Instagram to thank players and staff for ‘four unforgettable years’.

Lewis will work closely with London Spirit women’s General Manager, veteran England batter Heather Knight, on staff appointments and squad composition ahead of the player auction in March.

“This is a really exciting opportunity to play a part in shaping the future of this franchise. I am looking forward to building a team packed with talent and character, playing cricket that Spirit fans coming to Lord’s will get behind as we aim to win a second title this summer.

“I am also grateful to Gloucestershire for allowing me to take this opportunity during The Hundred, while also continuing to drive forward enhancements to the county’s performance structure,” said Lewis in a statement on Monday.

Under Lewis, England reached the semifinals of the 2023 ICC T20 World Cup and defeated India in an away T20I series before winning home series against Pakistan and New Zealand in 2024. He also oversaw England's memorable 2023 Ashes series in which England came back from 6-0 down to draw 8-8.

But Lewis had to leave as England’s head coach earlier this year after the side crashed to a 16-0 drubbing in the Women’s Ashes in Australia. He also left his role as head coach of UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) after the franchise finished at the bottom of the points table in this year’s tournament.

“I’m delighted to have Jon joining London Spirit as our Women’s Head Coach. I know first-hand his capabilities as a coach and his qualities as a person. He has a fantastic breadth of experiences across both the women’s and men’s games, which will stand us in good stead in our pursuit of sustained success.

“It’s particularly exciting to consider the potential of his professional partnership with Heather, whom he obviously knows well from his time with the senior England women’s team,” said Mo Bobat, Director of Cricket at the Spirits.

Lewis represented England across formats during his playing career and also serves as Director of Cricket at Gloucestershire, where he manages performance structures for both men’s and women’s teams and oversees pathway programmes.

He will join up with the Spirit after Gloucestershire’s final T20 Blast match in July, ahead of the start of The Hundred in August.

"Congratulations to Jon on securing this prestigious coaching position at London Spirit. We knew when appointing Jon as Director of Cricket at the Club, given his extensive coaching experience around the world, there would likely be a franchise opportunity for him in the Hundred.

"For him to be working as Head Coach of London Spirit is great news for Gloucestershire, as we seek to develop our women’s cricket team. With our strategy of moving to become “Tier 1 ready”, having someone at the heart of the elite women’s game can only help us as we build towards that goal,” said Neil Priscott, Chief Executive at Gloucestershire Cricket.

--IANS

nr/bc

LATEST NEWS

Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh files complaint after receiving threats from Bishnoi gang

Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh files complaint after receiving threats from Bishnoi gang

IndiGo parent loses nearly Rs 37,000 crore in market value amid flight chaos

IndiGo parent loses nearly Rs 37,000 crore in market value amid flight chaos

When Sharmila Tagore opened up about her taste in adult literature

When Sharmila Tagore opened up about her taste in adult literature

Season 7 of the Tennis Premier League gears up for a thrilling week of action

Season 7 of the Tennis Premier League gears up for a thrilling week of action

India fined for slow over rate in the second ODI against SA

India fined for slow over rate in the second ODI against SA

Ex-England coach Jon Lewis appointed head coach of London Spirit in The Hundred Women's

Ex-England coach Jon Lewis appointed head coach of London Spirit in The Hundred Women's

Iranian FM Araghchi expresses Tehran's readiness to continue nuclear energy programme

Iranian FM Araghchi expresses Tehran's readiness to continue nuclear energy programme

Over 8 crore job vacancies mobilised via NCS portal: Mandaviya

Over 8 crore job vacancies mobilised via NCS portal: Mansukh Mandaviya

Govt to push oilseed production to 69.7 million tonnes by 2031, boost Atmanirbharta in edible oils

Govt to push oilseed production to 69.7 million tonnes by 2031, boost Atmanirbharta in edible oils

Playing domestic cricket serves as a good challenge when not playing internationally: Suryakumar Yadav

Playing domestic cricket serves as good challenge when not playing international games: SKY