Ex-allrounder's sons Michael and Kian named in Zimbabwe U19 WC squad

Harare, Dec 10 (IANS) The twin sons of former international all-rounder Andy Blignaut, Michael and Kian, have been named in Zimbabwe's U19 World Cup squad, which the country will co-host with Namibia from January 15 to February 6, 2026.

The tournament co-hosts became the third side to reveal their squad for the U19 World Cup on Tuesday, unveiling a 15-player group for the 16th edition of the event in Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Blignaut was a formidable all-rounder who made 74 appearances for Zimbabwe and played in the 2003 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in South Africa. Now, his sons will have the opportunity to follow in his footsteps in international cricket after being included in the squad for the upcoming mega event.

The 17-year-old twins are both adept with bat and ball and will have the opportunity to showcase their talents on home soil, as Zimbabwe have been placed in Group C at the event alongside England, Pakistan, and Scotland and will play all their group matches at Takashinga Cricket Club.

Pacer Simbarashe Mudzengerere will captain Zimbabwe at the tournament, while the squad also includes top-order batter Nathaniel Hlabangana, who participated in the most recent edition of the U19 World Cup in South Africa 2024.

Ahead of the tournament, Zimbabwe will play warm-up matches against the United States of America at Old Hararians Sports Club in Harare on January 10 and against New Zealand at Masvingo Sports Club on January 12.

They will open their campaign against Scotland on January 15, face England on January 18 and take on Pakistan on January 22.

Head Coach Elton Chigumbura expressed satisfaction with his final squad, praising the team's talent and balance.

"This group has worked extremely hard over the last 16 to 18 months and they have shown consistent growth. A few players who performed well missed out, but final decisions were based purely on team balance and the combinations we need for World Cup cricket.” Chigumbura said.

The tournament will feature 16 teams competing across 41 matches, starting with a group stage, followed by the Super Six, semi-finals and the final in Harare.

Zimbabwe U19 Squad: Simbarashe Mudzengerere (c), Kian Blignaut, Michael Blignaut, Leeroy Chiwaula, Tatenda Chimugoro, Brendon Senzere, Nathaniel Hlabangana, Takudzwa Makoni, Panashe Mazai, Webster Madhidhi, Shelton Mazvitorera, Kupakwashe Muradzi, Brandon Ndiweni, Dhruv Patel, Benny Zuze

