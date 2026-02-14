Every Indian draws strength from their enduring courage: PM Modi's tributes to Pulwama martyrs

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday honoured the bravehearts who were martyred in the horrific Pulwama terror attack, stating that their dedication and service to the nation will always be remembered.

In a post on X, PM Modi posted, "Remembering the brave heroes who laid down their lives in Pulwama on this day in 2019. Their devotion, resolve and service to the nation remain forever etched in our collective consciousness. Every Indian draws strength from their enduring courage."

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari, taking to X, said, "On 14 February 2019, in the terrorist attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, endless salutations to the brave soldiers of Mother India who were martyred, and to their valour and sacrifice."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, taking to social media, paid tributes to the soldiers.

"Salutations to all the brave sons of Mother India who made the supreme sacrifice in the cowardly terrorist attack in Pulwama. The sacrifice of our immortal soldiers is the proclamation of that invincible resolve of Indian valour, which forever inspires us to eradicate terrorism from its roots," CM Yogi said in a post on X.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also took to social media and said, "Heartfelt tribute to the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in defence of Mother India during the 2019 Pulwama terrorist attack. The nation shall forever remain indebted to your indomitable courage and valour."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid homage to the fallen soldiers, stating, "The sacrifice of our brave jawans in Pulwama will never be forgotten. Tributes to the bravehearts. Bharat will always remember their martyrdom."

India is marking the 7th anniversary of the 2019 Pulwama attack, honouring 40 CRPF personnel killed in a suicide bombing by Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists on a convoy in Jammu and Kashmir.

India responded with airstrikes on a JeM camp in Balakot, Pakistan, sending a firm message against terrorism.

--IANS

sd/rad