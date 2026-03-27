'Every day is embarrassing day for Indian football': Fans explode after 'disrespectful' Kochi stadium standoff

Kochi, March 27 (IANS) In a move that has left fans and stakeholders reeling, Indian football has stumbled into yet another administrative nightmare. On Thursday, an embarrassing standoff unfolded at Kochi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN) when Indian men's football team head coach Khalid Jamil and several players were reportedly denied entry to the premises.

The sight of a national team coach being turned away from the venue has ignited a firestorm of criticism across social media, with fans labelling the incident a "national disgrace."

The incident, which occurred ahead of India’s AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Hong Kong, saw Jamil and a few players turned away from the stadium due to an alleged payment dispute between the Kerala Football Association and stadium authorities, forcing the pre-match press conference to be called off.

Indian football fans reacted strongly to the incident, with many calling the episode a 'new low' for Indian football. One user wrote, "Football is a global sport, we need to fix our footballing ecosystem… look at the revenue it generates globally and at the country level,” highlighting the contrast between India’s potential and its administrative lapses.

Another fan termed the situation "disrespectful." One user wrote, “Every day is an embarrassing day for Indian football,” on X, reflecting growing frustration among supporters.

The strongest reactions came from Kerala-based fans, traditionally considered among the most passionate football followers in the country.

“As a Keralite, this is shameful, hurting. For the love we give to the game, this is not what we deserve… you shouldn’t play with the pride of the nation,” read one post on X, directly calling out the authorities involved.

According to reports, the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) demanded a security deposit of Rs 20-25 lakh and an additional Rs 3 lakh as rent to make the stadium accessible again. GCDA officials refused entry without full payment, while the KFA requested more time.

All India Football Federation (AIFF) had issued a statement on the incident and confirmed that the match will go as scheduled. "The All India Football Federation (AIFF) would like to clarify that the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Final Round match between India and Hong Kong, China, scheduled to be played in Kochi, will proceed as planned," it said.

"We remain in constant coordination with the Kerala Football Association (KFA) regarding the arrangements for the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. We have full faith that the formalities will be completed by the Kerala Football Association with the local authorities.

"As per the operational timeline, the stadium is required to come under the control of the match operations team from Matchday-2 (March 29), and we are confident that all necessary procedures will be completed within the stipulated timeframe.

The AIFF appreciates the cooperation of all stakeholders and looks forward to successfully hosting the match in Kochi," it added.

India has already been ruled out of the qualification for the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027. The final round match against Hong Kong will serve as preparation for the future.

--IANS

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