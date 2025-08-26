Even their entire families roaming Bihar won’t help: BJP, JD(U) slam LoP Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) As Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi in the ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, politicians from BJP and JD(U) launched sharp attacks on the Opposition, calling the campaign a political stunt driven by desperation rather than public interest.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha strongly criticised the Congress and RJD alliance, accusing them of past failures and governance by fear.

“The people of Bihar will teach a lesson to those who insulted Biharis, forced migration, created disorder, sat in the lap of 'jungle raj', and tried to establish 'goonda raj' while nurturing extremism. Even if their entire families roam Bihar, it will have no impact,” Sinha said.

The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', led by LoP Rahul Gandhi, resumed in Supaul on Tuesday and is part of the INDIA Bloc’s outreach effort to mobilise voters and protest alleged electoral irregularities.

The Congress states the campaign defends the right to vote, while the BJP brands it as a cover for electoral setbacks.

BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi took a direct dig at the Congress, stating, “Be it Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, or their families, their issue is not the Election Commission but depression from defeat. A party that ruled for six decades cannot accept why people are rejecting them and not giving them the mandate.”

Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, another senior BJP leader, declared the yatra a failure on the ground.

“Rahul Gandhi's yatra is completely flopping. Wherever his yatra has gone, I have followed behind and even gone ahead. The only crowd consists of ticket-holding leaders or those aspiring for tickets. The common people have completely rejected this yatra,” he claimed.

JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar offered a more tempered but pointed response, linking Priyanka Gandhi’s visit to the state’s progress under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“It is the day of Teej, we welcome her, but in the area she is visiting, she must have seen Nitish Kumar’s development works,” he remarked.

The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' is scheduled to pass through multiple districts before culminating in a mega rally at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan on September 1.

