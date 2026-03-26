March 26, 2026 4:57 PM हिंदी

Even pillars of state administration realising change is inevitable in Bengal: LoP

Even pillars of state administration realising change is inevitable in Bengal: LoP

Kolkata, March 26 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, said here on Thursday, "Even the pillars of state administration in West Bengal have now started realising that a change in the political ambit of the state is inevitable and hence they have started behaving more responsibly."

“We will fight against the Trinamool Congress on the ground. Last night, the local police tried to seize some bamboo meant for the construction of a political dais of our party. I have made the police realise that the weather is changing in West Bengal.

"The administrative machinery of the state government, too, has started realising that now and started behaving in a comparatively responsible manner,” Adhikari said at the end of a procession on the occasion of Ram Navami, which was organised within Bhabanipur Assembly constituency in South Kolkata on Thursday afternoon.

Incidentally, at Bhabanipur, LoP Adhikari is pitted against Trinamool Congress heavyweight candidate and West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee.

Adhikari is simultaneously contesting from his Nandigram Assembly constituency in East Midnapore district, from where he was a two-time legislator, first for the Trinamool Congress and then for the BJP.

The Ram Navami procession, led by Adhikari, roamed around in different pockets of Bhabanipur and finally ended at Hazra crossing, which is barely half a kilometre away from the residence of the Chief Minister. The procession witnessed an impressive turnout of monks, besides BJP supporters.

Speaking on the occasion, Adhikari also said that he was confident that after the two-phase Assembly elections in West Bengal, "Ram Raj will be established" in the state.

“Everyone will have employment opportunities. No one will starve. There will be a roof over each person's head and the safety of women will be ensured,” he said.

Later in the day, he is also scheduled to participate in two other Ram Navami processions in Kolkata-adjacent Howrah district, one of which will be organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad and the other by Anjani Putra Sena.

--IANS

src/rad

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