June 24, 2025 8:09 PM हिंदी

Evacuated student from Iran thanks Embassy, Indian govt; recounts ordeal amid ceasefire

Evacuated student from Iran thanks Embassy, govt; Recounts ordeal amid ceasefire

Faridabad, June 24 (IANS) A student recently evacuated from war-hit Iran, Saniya Zehar on Tuesday expressed deep gratitude to the Indian Embassy, the Union government, and the media for ensuring the safe return of hundreds of Indians stranded in the conflict zone.

Sharing her harrowing experience, Saniya Zehar said their evacuation would not have been possible without the relentless efforts of all stakeholders.

Speaking to IANS, Saniya Zehar said, "I want to thank the Embassy, the Indian Government, and the media. It’s only because of them that we were able to come back. If it weren’t for the media raising our voices, we might have remained unheard. We were brought back by air, and I believe nearly 2,000 Indians were there in Iran."

She also described the terror that gripped them during their final days in Iran, where the Internet shutdown cut off communication and left them in a state of helplessness and fear.

“It felt like death was near. We didn’t know how much time we had left. We had lost contact as the Internet was shut down — we could only manage voice calls. My father kept trying to give us hope, saying the Embassy and media were doing something. He would tell me, ‘People were brought back from Ukraine and Russia, so why not from Iran?’”, she told IANS.

On being asked about her future plans, Saniya Zehar remained optimistic despite the trauma.

“Now that a ceasefire has been declared between Iran and Israel, we hope to go back. We’ve dreamt of becoming doctors and completing our MBBS. It's not right to leave that dream incomplete,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the safe arrival of 380 Indian nationals in New Delhi on Tuesday — 219 from Iran and 161 from Israel — as part of the ongoing 'Operation Sindhu'.

With this latest evacuation, India has successfully repatriated 2,295 of its citizens from Iran amid the intensifying Middle East crisis.

In a major geopolitical development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu officially confirmed Israel’s acceptance of a ceasefire proposal with Iran, bringing an end to 12 days of fierce conflict.

In a statement issued by his office, Prime Minister Netanyahu claimed that all strategic objectives of 'Operation Rising Lion' had been achieved and even surpassed.

“Israel has removed a dual existential threat — both nuclear and ballistic — and achieved complete air superiority over Tehran. Dozens of major regime targets in Iran were destroyed, and their military leadership was dealt a significant blow,” the statement said.

However, tensions briefly spiked again after Israel claimed to have intercepted missiles launched from Iran just hours after the ceasefire. Iran, through its semi-official Tasnim News Agency, denied any such missile attack following the truce.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz responded by ordering "intense strikes" on targets in Tehran, accusing Iran of violating the ceasefire. Air raid sirens rang out across Haifa, but all incoming missiles were intercepted by Israeli air defence systems, and no casualties or damage were reported.

--IANS

jk/rad

LATEST NEWS

Fight against Emergency has kept democracy alive: HM Amit Shah

Fight against Emergency has kept democracy alive: HM Amit Shah

Rain halts England's charge as Duckett century, missed chance hurt India on the fifth day of the first Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at Headingley in Leeds on Tuesday. Photo credit: England Cricket

1st Test: Rain halts England's charge as Duckett century, missed chance hurt India

Lyrical video of devotional number 'Jai Bagalaamukhii' from Nithiin's 'Thammudu' released

Lyrical video of devotional number 'Jai Bagalaamukhii' from Nithiin's 'Thammudu' released

Makers of Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' drop cool promo for 'Chikitu' music video

Makers of Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' drop cool promo for 'Chikitu' music video

50 years of Emergency: BJP calls it ‘Black Day’, organises nationwide events to recall the horrors of 1975

50 years of Emergency: BJP calls it ‘Black Day’, organises nationwide events to recall 1975 horrors

One thing is clear, US doesn’t want war: Defence experts on Iran-Israel ceasefire

‘US doesn’t want war’: Defence experts on Iran-Israel ceasefire

Fake job racket busted in Delhi, Police recover 100 resumes, aadhaar cards (File Photo)

Recruitment racket using 'Job Hai' App busted in Delhi; police recover 100 resumes, Aadhaar cards

Wimbledon plans to honour Andy Murray with a statue on 150th anniversary of first championship

Wimbledon plans to honour Andy Murray with a statue on 150th anniversary of first championship

Amid controversy on Pakistani actress in 'Sardaar Ji 3' Diljit Dosanjh brings a promotional commentary

Amid controversy on Pakistani actress in 'Sardaar Ji 3' Diljit Dosanjh brings a promotional commentary

First goal achieved says head coach as Hyderabad Heroes become first team to reach playoffs in Season 1 of the Rugby Premier League (RPL) with a win against Chennai Bulls in Mumbai. Photo credit: RPL

RPL Season 1: First goal achieved says head coach as Hyderabad Heroes reach playoffs