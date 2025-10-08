EU chief calls for response to 'deliberate, targetted grey zone campaign' against Europe

Brussels, Oct 8 (IANS) Citing the recent drone incursions and other airspace violations, the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday said that Europe is facing a "hybrid warfare" and must respond to these actions.

Calling it a "deliberate and targetted grey zone campaign against Europe," she said that these incidents are not random harassment but a "coherent and escalating campaign" to unsettle people, test resolve, divide EU, and weaken EU's support for Ukraine.

In her speech on Wednesday at the European Parliament plenary debate on a united response to recent Russian violations of the EU Member States' airspace and critical infrastructure, Von der Leyen called for conducting investigation into each incident.

"Something new and dangerous is happening in our skies. In just the past two weeks, MiG fighters have violated Estonia's airspace, and drones have flown over critical sites in Belgium, Poland, Romania, Denmark and Germany. Flights have been grounded, jets scrambled, and countermeasures deployed to ensure the safety of our citizens. Make no mistake. This is part of a worrying pattern of growing threats. Across our Union, undersea cables have been cut, airports and logistics hubs paralysed by cyberattacks, and elections targetted by malign influence campaigns.

"These incidents are calculated to linger in the twilight of deniability. This is not random harassment. It is a coherent and escalating campaign to unsettle our citizens, test our resolve, divide our Union, and weaken our support for Ukraine. And it is time to call it by its name. This is hybrid warfare, and we have to take it very seriously. To those who still doubt, look at what is happening. One incident may be a mistake. Two, a coincidence. But three, five, ten? This is a deliberate and targetted grey zone campaign against Europe. And Europe must respond. We must investigate every incident. And we must not shy away from attributing responsibility. Because every square centimetre of our territory must be protected and safe," she added.

The European Union chief called for unity amongst various European nations, stating that the continent must urgently equip itself with a strategic capacity to respond, that is ready to address the changing nature of warfare. She called for developing and maintaining it together and stressed that Europe must be capable of responding in real time.

"We must be ready to leave our comfort zone. We need to explore new ways of doing things. And most importantly, we must deter everyone who seeks to harm our territory and our people. The choice before us is simple. We can either shy away and watch Russian threats escalate, or we meet them with unity, deterrence and resolve. I know which side we will choose," Ursula von der Leyen said.

Her statement comes after drone incursions were reported in several European nations. Last week, Germany's Munich airport was shut for sometime after several drone sightings had forced suspension of flight operations, Euro News reported.

Earlier, airports in Poland, Norway and Denmark also suspended operations for sometime due to unidentified drone activity. Airspace violations were also reported in Estonia and Romania, which accused Russia for the incident. However, Russia has rejected the allegations.

