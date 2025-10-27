ETGE urges Trump to raise issue of Uyghur repression during upcoming meeting with Chinese counterpart

Washington, Oct 27 (IANS) The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) has called on US President Donald Trump to use his meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on October 30 in South Korea to publicly condemn Beijing's ongoing genocide of Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and other Turkic people in occupied East Turkistan and make clear that America will never compromise its values or interests with a genocidal Communist regime.

"Under President Trump's leadership, the United States became the first nation to officially recognise China's crimes in East Turkistan as genocide and crimes against humanity. The Trump Administration led global condemnation at the United Nations and imposed sanctions on Chinese officials and entities, including the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, responsible for maintaining Beijing’s occupation, colonization, and genocide in East Turkistan," read a statement issued by Salih Hudayar, ETGE's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Security.

He mentioned that China has never honoured its commitments to the United States, including the trade deal signed under the first Trump Administration.

"Beijing continues to cheat, steal, and lie, undermining America's economy and global security. China and its Communist Party remain the greatest threat to the United States and the free world. This month marks 76 years since China invaded East Turkistan on 12 October 1949, and 70 years since Beijing unilaterally designated it as the so-called 'Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region'. These anniversaries highlight decades of occupation, colonization, and systematic genocide," stated Hudayar.

In its statement, the ETGE called on Trump to publicly condemn China's ongoing genocide in East Turkistan; Condemn China’s illegal colonial occupation and formally recognise East Turkistan as an occupied nation; Support justice for victims of China's genocide and crimes against humanity through international mechanisms besides highlighting "tainted US–China trade", including goods made with Uyghur forced labour.

It also asked to address China's transnational repression and espionage targetting East Turkistanis, Uyghur Americans, and US institutions and ensure US foreign policy reflects American principles, including commitments to human rights, self-determination, and restoration of independence and liberty for captive nations.

"East Turkistan has vast critical mineral resources, which China steals to fuel its economy and military expansion, threatening US national security and global stability. A restored, free, and independent East Turkistan could supply these minerals to the United States and allies at a steep discount, strengthening supply chains, boosting American industry, and undercutting Beijing’s global dominance," the statement added.

The ETGE detailed that the Sino–East Turkistan conflict has persisted for over seven decades now and a just and lasting peace can only come from ending China's "colonial rule" and restoring East Turkistan’s sovereignty.

"President Trump has proven his ability to bring peace and stability, including his recent mediation of a peace deal between Cambodia and Thailand. The ETGE urges him to extend that vision to East Turkistan, ending the Sino–East Turkistan conflict and ensuring a just and lasting peace through freedom, decolonization, and restoration of sovereignty," stated Hudayar.

