Equestrian: Team India clinches gold in FEI Children’s Classic Silver

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Team India recorded an impressive victory at the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) Children’s Classic – Silver Tour, securing the gold medal in the Team category, a competitive field of riders from Zone 9 countries.

The Indian team comprised Stasya Pandya, Sresht Mantena, Harshvardhan Singh Gulia, and Prithiv Krishna, who delivered steady and well-executed rounds to finish at the top of the leaderboard.

Riding her horse Cougar, Stasya Pandya of Amateur Riders’ Club (ARC) played an important role in the team’s success with consistent, controlled, and technically sound performance. Her global ranking is now 12th in the Overall Individual Classification (Silver Tour) at the FEI Jumping Children’s Classics 2025 Final.

The FEI Children’s Classic is recognised internationally as a key development platform for young riders, offering exposure to global standards of show jumping.

ARC Rider Stasya Pandya says, "While I am thrilled to have won this title, I am equally delighted that India is gaining recognition on the global stage, with equestrian sports growing rapidly and providing consistent opportunities for our riders to achieve international success. I am truly grateful for the chance to train at the world-class all-weather arena at ARC, which enhances my skills and prepares me to compete at the highest level in the country.”

Stasya’s performance highlights ARC’s role in nurturing national-level talent and providing its riders with the best-in-class resources to compete on national and international platforms.

Established in 1942, The Amateur Riders’ Club (ARC) is one of the oldest and largest private civilian horse-riding clubs in Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai, India, offering riding throughout the year to members as well as non-.

The club provides professional training in all disciplines of equestrian sport, like Polo, Show Jumping, and Dressage, as well as houses about 150 horses. It has been the driving force for the growth of equestrian sport for over 75 years.

