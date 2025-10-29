Enjoying attention abroad, Munir confronts serious challenges at home: Report

Colombo, Oct 29 (IANS) Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, who has been enjoying attention abroad, confronts far tougher challenges domestically. Pakistan is facing a stagnant economy, with a poverty rate climbing to an eight-year peak of 25.3 per cent, rising debt that consumes nearly half of the federal budget, and low investment levels, a report detailed.

Munir has met US President Donald Trump twice and is courting other nations, including China, Saudi Arabia, and Iran. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout and bilateral debt rollovers provide temporary relief, however, structural reforms remain elusive in Pakistan.

"The Financial Times reports that Munir's diplomatic energy has thrust Pakistan back onto the international chessboard after years of political turmoil and economic instability, with hopes that foreign investment and security partnerships will stabilise the country. Yet while Munir enjoys attention abroad, he confronts far tougher challenges domestically," a report in Sri Lanka Guardian mentioned.

"Pakistan is grappling with a stalled economy, a poverty rate that has risen to an eight-year high of 25.3 per cent, mounting debt that consumes nearly half of the federal budget, and historically low levels of investment. The IMF bailout and bilateral debt rollovers provide temporary relief, but structural reforms remain elusive amid entrenched political and military interests. Munir has consolidated power in ways that critics say surpass even the authority of past military rulers," it added.

Opposition leaders, including PTI chief and former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan are jailed or in hiding while censorship of the press continues in Pakistan. Pakistan has been projecting stability but tensions with the Taliban in Afghanistan and widespread discontent among Pakistani fuel a volatile domestic landscape. The Pakistan army's counter-insurgency efforts have been hindered due to lack of local support, exacerbating security challenges in the country, Sri Lanka Guardian reported, citing The Financial Times report.

The situation in Pakistan remains increasingly precarious for common citizens. Inspired by the popularity of Imran Khan, who is currently incarcerated in Adiala Jail, millions of young people living in Pakistan are defiant of the military-led order. Economists have warned that Pakistan faces an existential economic dilemma as growth is barely keeping pact with increasing population and investor confidence has been shaken by past corporate exits.

"As Munir projects confidence abroad, the real test will come at home, where poverty, political disillusionment, and security threats create a high-stakes environment. The Financial Times highlights the paradox of a military strongman celebrated globally while the country he leads struggles to maintain basic stability and public trust," the report emphasised.

--IANS

akl/as