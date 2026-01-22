England selector Luke Wright to step down after 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup

London, Jan 22 (IANS) Luke Wright will step down from his role as England men’s selector after the upcoming T20 World Cup, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday.

Wright, who has served in the position for three years after assuming charge in November 2022, informed the board of his decision made with an eye to having less travel and spending more time with his young family. His departure comes in the wake of England’s 4-1 Ashes defeat in Australia.

“It has been a true honour and privilege to serve as an England Men’s Selector over the past three years. I have fully immersed myself in the role and am incredibly proud of the players we have brought through. “The role demands significant travel and time away from home, and with a young family, the time feels right to pass the baton on to the next person. I now look forward with real interest and enthusiasm to whatever cricketing roles the future may hold.

“I would like to say a big thank you to my colleagues at the ECB, the players and coaches I’ve worked alongside and especially Rob Key, who trusted me with such a responsibility,” said Wright in the ECB statement.

Wright, 40, retired from a two-decade professional career for England and Sussex when he was appointed as the national men’s team selector. He was part of England’s T20 World Cup-winning side in 2010.

During his tenure as the selector, England handed debuts across formats to Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith, Gus Atkinson, and Shoaib Bashir. Fast bowlers Josh Tongue and Brydon Carse earned their first Test caps, with the latter also making his T20I debut.

“I have absolutely loved working with Luke. His contribution to English cricket has been exceptional, and I trust his judgement as much as anyone. He has added so much more to this role than just being a selector.

“I’m very sad to see him go, and I wish him and his family all the best for the future. I have no doubt that at some stage down the road, he will enhance English cricket once again,” said Rob Key, ECB Men’s Managing Director.

--IANS

nr/bsk/