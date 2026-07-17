England Root to victory: Joe smashes 99 as hosts level ODI series vs India

Cardiff, July 17 (IANS) Veteran Joe Root produced another masterclass in ODI batting, finishing agonisingly unbeaten on 99, as England defeated India by four wickets in the second ODI at Sophia Gardens to level the three-match series 1-1.

Chasing a modest target of 234, England rode on Root’s composed 99 not out off 133 balls, laced with nine fours, as the former captain anchored the innings despite wickets falling around him. Gus Atkinson played a crucial supporting hand with an unbeaten 23, sealing the chase with 35 balls to spare.

They were struggling at 8/2 in the fourth over after losing Ben Duckett (0) and Jacob Bethell (4), and had slumped to 125/5 at the halfway stage before Root and Will Jacks (30, 44 balls, 2x4) raised 72 runs for the crucial sixth-wicket partnership to take them to 197. Root and Atkinson raised 38 runs for the unfinished seventh-wicket partnership to guide England to 235/6 and victory.

Earlier, India, after being asked to bat first, looked well placed at 178/3 before suffering a dramatic collapse, losing their last seven wickets for just 55 runs to be bowled out for 233 in 44 overs. Virat Kohli (65, 66 b, 8x4) and Shreyas Iyer (66, 71 b, 5x4, 2x6) struck fighting half-centuries, but none of the lower-order batters could capitalise as England’s pace attack tightened the screws.

Jofra Archer (3-47), Gus Atkinson (3-50), and Saqib Mahmood (2-52) shared eight wickets between them, repeatedly striking at key moments to derail India’s innings after the visitors had appeared set for a total in excess of 280.

England’s chase wasn’t entirely straightforward. Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel kept India in the contest with timely breakthroughs, reducing the hosts to a vulnerable position. But Root’s trademark patience, immaculate shot selection, and calm temperament ensured England never lost control of the pursuit.

The 35-year-old manipulated the field brilliantly, rotating strike while punishing loose deliveries, before being left stranded one run short of a deserved century when Atkinson struck the winning boundary.

The victory snapped India’s chance of wrapping up the series in Cardiff and set up a winner-takes-all decider at Lord’s on Sunday (July 19).

Brief scores:

India 233 all out in 44 overs (Shreyas Iyer 66, Virat Kohli 65; Jofra Archer 3-47, Gus Atkinson 3-50) lost to England 235/6 in 44.1 overs (Joe Root 99*; Gus Atkinson 23*; Gurnoor Brar 2-67, Jasprit Bumrah 1-45, Axar Patel 1-35) by four wickets.

The three-match series is levelled 1-1.

--IANS

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