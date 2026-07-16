Selectors unlikely to pick Rohit Sharma for ODIs after Lord’s match against England

Cardiff, July 16 (IANS) In a major development that could signal the end of an era in Indian cricket, senior opener and former captain Rohit Sharma is unlikely to be picked for ODIs following Sunday’s match against England at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground.

According to a BCCI source aware of the development, the Ajit Agarkar-led national selection committee has decided to look past the veteran batter in the 50-over format, as they look to give more game time to young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in preparation for the 2027 Men’s ODI World Cup, to be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

"The selectors have decided that henceforth they will not select Rohit Sharma in ODIs. If he wants to bow out gracefully or chooses not to call it a day immediately, that is entirely his personal decision. However, the message is clear: the selectors will not pick him for ODIs after the game at Lord’s on Sunday," said the BCCI source to IANS on Thursday.

The decision stems from growing concerns over the veteran batsman's recent form, which is evident from his scratchy knock of 26 against England in the second ODI at Sophia Gardens.

"The word going around is that Rohit hasn't been operating at his fluent best for some time. Meanwhile, someone like Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has scored well of late in ODIs, is forced to sit out. This stark contrast is what prompted the selectors to rethink their long-term strategy. As of now, it is becoming increasingly certain that Sunday’s game at Lord’s may well be Rohit’s final appearance as an Indian cricket team player," added the BCCI source.

It is yet to be known if the selection committee had informed Rohit in advance about its decision to move on from him in ODIs after the trip to England ends on Sunday. Rohit has already retired from T20Is, shortly after leading India to the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup title. He is playing the 50-over format because he wants to represent the country in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

On May 7, 2025, Rohit quit Test cricket ahead of India’s five-match tour of England and was shortly replaced by Shubman Gill as the ODI captain. In 286 ODI games, Rohit has amassed 11,731 runs and firmly established himself in Indian cricket folklore as one of the most explosive and dependable openers in the 50-over format.

He also led India with aplomb in 56 ODIs, including leading the side to the 2023 World Cup final with his all-out attacking approach and astute leadership. Rohit also captained India to the 2025 Men’s Champions Trophy triumph in the UAE.

--IANS

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