England beat India by nine wickets, seal series 4-1 in 5th Mixed Disability T20I

Jaipur, Feb 6 (IANS) England capped off a dominant campaign with a commanding nine-wicket victory over India in the fifth and final T20I of the Mixed Disability Series in Jaipur, on Friday, sealing the series 4–1.

Batting first, India struggled to build momentum and were bowled out for 125 in 19.2 overs. The hosts lost early wickets, with Wasim Iqbal departing cheaply. Akash Singh was the standout performer with the bat for India, scoring a fighting 51 off 43 balls, which included four boundaries and two sixes.

Captain Ravindra Sante also contributed with a brisk 33 off 26 deliveries, trying to steady the innings in the middle overs.

However, England’s disciplined bowling attack kept the pressure on throughout. Farooq Mohammad and Liam O’Brien were effective in breaking partnerships, while regular wickets ensured India never truly recovered. Contributions from the lower order were minimal, as India lost wickets in quick succession to be restricted to a below-par total.

In response, England made light work of the chase, reaching 128 for 1 in just 12.4 overs. Opener Jon Gale anchored the innings with an unbeaten 53 off 36 balls, showcasing composure and clean stroke play.

Wicketkeeper-batter Angus Garant Brown played a match-winning knock of 62 off just 34 deliveries, smashing five fours and five sixes to put the Indian bowlers under immense pressure.

The Indian bowling attack struggled to find breakthroughs, with the lone wicket coming at 102 when Brown was dismissed. Josh Price remained not out as England comfortably crossed the finish line with more than seven overs to spare.

England’s emphatic win underlined their superiority throughout the series, as they outplayed India in all departments to clinch the five-match series 4–1.

