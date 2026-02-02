England beat India by 5 wickets, take 2–1 lead in Mixed Disability T20I series

Greater Noida, Feb 2 (IANS) England held their nerve in a measured run chase to secure a five-wicket victory over India in the third Mixed Disability T20I at the Shahid Vijay Pathik Stadium, moving 2–1 ahead in the five-match series.

Asked to bat first, India put up a competitive total of 147 for 7 from their 20 overs, built around a composed and commanding unbeaten innings from Majid. Batting through the innings, Majid scored 76 not out from 54 balls, striking three fours and five sixes as he anchored India’s effort after the early loss of wickets.

Support for Majid was limited, with Yogendra Bhadoria contributing 16, while Akash Singh (10) and Ravindra Sante (11) made brief but useful cameos. England’s bowlers maintained control throughout, with Jordan Williams leading a disciplined attack that struck regularly and prevented India from breaking free in the closing overs.

In reply, England paced the chase expertly, reaching the target at 148 for 5 with just one ball to spare. Wicketkeeper Angus Garant Brown set the tone at the top with a blistering 61 off 28 deliveries, an innings laced with five boundaries and six towering sixes that put immediate pressure on the Indian attack.

Josh Price provided stability through the middle overs with a well-judged 29, before Henry John accelerated at the death, finishing unbeaten on 30 from 17 balls. Captain Callum Flynn remained calm under pressure, ending on 20 not out as England crossed the line.

India’s bowlers showed commendable fight, with Ravindra Sante and Vivek Kumar claiming key wickets, but England’s depth and composure with the bat proved decisive.

The five-wicket win gives England a 2–1 advantage in the series. The final two matches will be played in Jaipur, where India will look to regroup and force a series decider.

