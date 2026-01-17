Engineers India Limited completes world’s longest HDD crossing of over 4 kms

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) State-owned Engineers India Limited on Saturday announced that it has completed the world’s longest horizontal directional drilling crossing across Brahmaputra of over 4 kilometres for a 26‑inch pipeline.

The project is beneath the Brahmaputra as part of the Paradip–Numaligarh Crude Oil Pipeline project, the company said.

"EIL achieved the most remarkable milestone with pullback of the Brahmaputra HDD crossing of 4,058 meters—the longest ever Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) crossing in the World of 26” pipeline diameter," the company said in post on social media platform X.

The company said the achievement surpasses its own previous record of 4,027 metres at the Ganga River on the same project, reaffirming EIL’s engineering excellence, innovation, and execution capability in the most challenging terrains.

"This historic accomplishment surpasses EIL’s own earlier record of 4,027 metres at the Ganga River, achieved under the same project, reaffirming EIL’s engineering excellence, innovation, and execution capability in the most challenging terrains," Engineers India added.

The Paradip–Numaligarh pipeline, being developed for Numaligarh Refinery Ltd., is a 1,635‑kilometre strategic energy corridor that will transport imported crude from Paradip port to Assam, crossing Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal and the Northeast.

The pipeline is expected to bolster India’s energy security, support refinery expansion in the region and drive significant regional economic growth and employment, the firm said.

EIL credited the successful pullback to close coordination with Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), its executing contractor and other stakeholders. The successful execution of this complex pipeline infrastructure marks a major step toward the development of the North East and the nation at large, the company noted.

Established in 1965, EIL provides engineering consultancy and EPC services principally focused on the oil & gas and petrochemical industries.

The Company has also diversified into sectors like infrastructure, water and waste management, solar and nuclear power as well as fertilizers to leverage its strong technical competencies and track record.

--IANS

aar/pk